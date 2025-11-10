Peachtree City Elected Leaders Look to the Future

Peachtree City voters delivered a clear message in this month’s election: they want steady leadership paired with a fresh perspective. With Mayor Kim Learnard reelected, Councilman Clint Holland retaining his seat, and newcomer Michael Polacek winning decisively, the city’s next four years will blend experience with youthful energy.

Learnard’s Second Term: “Potholes Are Nonpartisan”

Mayor Kim Learnard said she feels “honored and gratified” after securing another four years at the city’s helm. Her campaign, she emphasized, focused on track record over politics — and on Peachtree City’s future.

“I ran a clean, issues-based campaign,” Learnard said. “My message was always about my track record — tax relief, traffic solutions, protecting green space, and creating a culture where families and businesses want to be.”

In her second term, Learnard said she looks forward to seeing long-planned projects reach completion, including traffic improvements on Highway 54 and the roundabout at Peachtree Parkway and Crosstown Road. She also expects attention to turn toward stormwater infrastructure.

“Our stormwater bills haven’t gone up in a decade, but the projects have stacked up,” she said. “We’ll need to take a hard look at rates and priorities.”

When asked about partisanship in local politics, Learnard smiled. “Potholes are nonpartisan,” she said. “The divisive partisanship we see coming out of Washington has no place in Peachtree City. We’re a great and cohesive community, and we’re better together.”

Holland Looks Ahead: Safety, Study, and Listening to Citizens

Councilman Clint Holland, who retained his Post 3 seat after a long campaign, said his win reflects a continued connection with residents.

“It was a long campaign — nearly four months — but it was great to see the people and hear what matters to them,” Holland said. “That’s what this job is about: listening.”

Holland plans to introduce legislation aimed at improving safety on the city’s multi-use paths through what he calls the “Micro Mobility Traffic Safety Act.” The proposal would give cities local control over devices such as e-bikes and oversized carts that currently operate in a legal gray area.

“These vehicles can go up to 35 miles an hour,” Holland said. “They don’t belong on narrow cart paths alongside walkers and cyclists. We need enabling legislation that lets us set rules, speeds, and enforcement for safety.”

A self-described lifelong learner, Holland said he has invested in government training to become more effective. “Every class I’ve taken — and yes, that’s what most of my travel budget went to — has helped me better understand how to serve this city,” he said. “You don’t need to live large to learn.”

Despite occasional criticism during budget hearings, Holland said he stands by his principles but values compromise. “I’ll fight for what’s right for the citizens,” he said, “but I’m not afraid to listen and adjust. That’s how government works best.”

Polacek’s Win Brings a Younger Voice to Council

At just 34 years old, Michael Polacek will become one of the youngest council members in Peachtree City’s history. A lifelong resident who left for college and public service before returning to raise his family, Polacek said his campaign focused on community values and positivity.

“From early on, this election was never about one person — it was about my hometown,” he said. “I wanted to run a campaign that was authentically me: focused on preserving what makes Peachtree City special while attracting the next generation of families and businesses.”

A graduate of Kennesaw State University with a degree in psychology and a master’s in public administration from Georgia State, Polacek previously worked at the State Capitol before joining Piedmont Healthcare. He said his background in public policy and service informs his approach to city governance.

“Whether you voted for me or not, I know we all love Peachtree City,” he said. “My goal is to serve everyone and keep our hometown the kind of place our kids want to come back to.”

Shared Vision, Different Paths

Though each leader brings a distinct perspective, all three share a common theme: a belief that Peachtree City works best when leaders listen to citizens and focus on local solutions over partisan divides.

Learnard summed it up simply: “We can move forward amicably, with a bright future for Peachtree City.”