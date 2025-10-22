Family escapes Peachtree City house fire unharmed

Ellie White-Stevens
According to news reports by Atlanta’s Fox 5, a Peachtree City family is safe after an early morning fire destroyed their two-story home on St. Magnus Court in the Interlochen subdivision Monday.

Firefighters said the blaze was already fully engulfing the home when they arrived. Officials believe the fire began outside the house, though the cause remains under investigation.

The family woke to the sound of breaking glass and escaped with their pets. No injuries were reported. Fire officials said smoke alarms did not activate because the fire likely started on the exterior.

While most belongings were lost, firefighters recovered a few items from the wreckage.

The homeowner, who operates the Senoia bookstore Book Love, is receiving community support. The City of Senoia is collecting gift-card donations for the family at the Senoia Welcome Center on Main Street.

Division Chief Sam Anglin of Peachtree City Fire Rescue said investigators are still determining the cause but emphasized the family’s good fortune. “They are very lucky to be alive,” he said.

