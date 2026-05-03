Six Northgate Students Injured in Vaughn Road Crash

Ellie White-Stevens
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Six Northgate Students Injured in Vaughn Road Crash

Ellie White-Stevens
Share this Post
Views 2126 | Comments 0

Six Coweta County students were injured in a serious single-vehicle crash Thursday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

As reported by Fox 5 News, the crash involved students who attend Northgate High School. A letter sent to parents confirmed the students’ connection to the school, though their identities have not been released.

Georgia State Patrol officials said the crash occurred April 30 at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Vaughn Road, north of Brandon Lane. Preliminary findings indicate that a male student driving a 2021 Honda Accord was traveling too fast for conditions while navigating a right-hand curve.

Troopers reported the vehicle left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and then came to rest against a large tree.

All six occupants were transported to hospitals in the Atlanta area for treatment. Two female students sustained serious injuries and were airlifted by helicopter.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

In the meantime, the Northgate community has begun to rally around the students and their families as they recover, with many expressing concern and support following news of the incident.

Ellie White-Stevens

Ellie White-Stevens

Ellie White-Stevens is the Editor of The Citizen and the Creative Director at Dirt1x. She strategizes and implements better branding, digital marketing, and original ideas to bring her clients bigger profits and save them time.

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