John Neal Webster, 88, of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away Sunday, July 20, 2025. He was born to the late Arthur Otis and Sue Stephenson Webster in Cordele, Georgia on Sunday, July 11, 1937, and raised in Jacksonville, Florida.

John was a longtime member of Lakewood Heights Baptist Church in Atlanta and a member of Fayetteville First Baptist Church for the last 45 years where he served as a deacon and was a member of the church choir. He was also a member of the Civitan Club and a charter member of the Southern Crescent Chorale. John helped to coach youth sports and stayed involved in children’s activities. He also enjoyed traveling and reading.

John served in the Georgia National Guard for 8 years. He enjoyed classic cars and trucks, specifically his 1965 GT Fastback Mustang. John graduated from Georgia State College. He retired from Georgia Power in 1991 after 37 years of service with them.

John is preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter, Beth Webster. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Linda Bradford Webster of Fayetteville, Georgia; son, Brad Webster of Rex, Georgia; sisters, Betty Swindle and Peggy Klee, both of Jacksonville, Florida; and several nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 11:00 AM in the Overton Chapel of Fayetteville First Baptist Church, Fayetteville, with Reverends Jack Miller, Glenn Stringham, and Griffin Gulledge officiating. Visitation will be held at Mowell Funeral Home in Fayetteville on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. John will be laid to rest at Camp Memorial Park, Fayetteville, following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in John’s memory to Southwest Christian Care, Union City.

