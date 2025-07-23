Neal Webster, 88

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 460 | Comments 0

Neal Webster, 88

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 460 | Comments 0

John Neal Webster, 88, of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away Sunday, July 20, 2025.  He was born to the late Arthur Otis and Sue Stephenson Webster in Cordele, Georgia on Sunday, July 11, 1937, and raised in Jacksonville, Florida. 

John was a longtime member of Lakewood Heights Baptist Church in Atlanta and a member of Fayetteville First Baptist Church for the last 45 years where he served as a deacon and was a member of the church choir.  He was also a member of the Civitan Club and a charter member of the Southern Crescent Chorale.  John helped to coach youth sports and stayed involved in children’s activities.  He also enjoyed traveling and reading.

John served in the Georgia National Guard for 8 years.  He enjoyed classic cars and trucks, specifically his 1965 GT Fastback Mustang.   John graduated from Georgia State College.  He retired from Georgia Power in 1991 after 37 years of service with them.

John is preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter, Beth Webster.  He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Linda Bradford Webster of Fayetteville, Georgia; son, Brad Webster of Rex, Georgia; sisters, Betty Swindle and Peggy Klee, both of Jacksonville, Florida; and several nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 11:00 AM in the Overton Chapel of Fayetteville First Baptist Church, Fayetteville, with Reverends Jack Miller, Glenn Stringham, and Griffin Gulledge officiating.  Visitation will be held at Mowell Funeral Home in Fayetteville on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.  John will be laid to rest at Camp Memorial Park, Fayetteville, following the service. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in John’s memory to Southwest Christian Care, Union City.

We welcome you to leave your condolences, thoughts, and memories of John on our Tribute Wall.

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com 

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Help us keep local news free and our communities informed.

We’re committed to providing trustworthy, independent coverage of Fayette County, west Coweta, and the people and decisions shaping our shared future.

DONATE NOW

We’re a for-profit organization, so contributions aren’t tax-deductible—but they’re deeply appreciated.

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Obituaries

By The Citizen July 24, 2025

Deborah “Debby” Freeman Bauer, 74
Deborah “Debby” Freeman Bauer, 74

Obituaries

By The Citizen July 8, 2025

Harriett Ann Thomas, 72
Harriett Ann Thomas, 72

Obituaries

By The Citizen June 18, 2025

Andrew Eugene Bowers, Sr. 98 
Andrew Eugene Bowers, Sr. 98 

Obituaries

By The Citizen June 16, 2025

Glenda Faye Smith Maxwell, 87
Glenda Faye Smith Maxwell, 87

Obituaries

By The Citizen June 7, 2025

Judith Lee Walker Moore, 81
Judith Lee Walker Moore, 81

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top