Judith Lee Walker Moore, 81

Judith Lee Walker Moore, of Fayetteville, GA passed away unexpectedly from an aortic dissection on June 2, 2025, at the age of 81 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was born on May 25, 1944, in St. Petersburg, Florida to the late William “Bill” Earl Walker and Elizabeth “Billie” Vinson Walker.

Judith grew up in East Point, Georgia. Graduated from Headland High and then went on to get her bachelor’s degree from Emory University. She attended Columbia Seminary and then later she received her MBA from Georgia State University.

She married Dr. G. Richard Moore on June 18, 1965. She worked as an English Teacher in the Atlanta Public Schools until she became a mother. She then dedicated herself to raising three strong, independent, women. Her support and drive along with her husband’s passion helped all three daughters to become doctors.

Once her children were out of the house, she dedicated herself to being active in Fayette County politics. She was driven by the tenet that everyone’s voice should be heard. She is a former President of Fayette Democratic Women, the Former Chair of Fayette Democratic Party, and she was also the recipient of the Fayette NAACP Community Bridge Builder Award. She addressed systemic racism within the county, even speaking to the Commission about it.

Judith’s daughters shared that she was a Renaissance mom, that when she got passionate about something, she was all in. She taught English, went to seminary, worked at a bank, sang in Robert Shaw’s choir, performed in the Southside Theatre Guild, taught poetry for Emory Alumni, tutored and mentored in the public schools, and quilted for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Once her family moved to their farm in Fayette County in 1986, Judith raised goats, groomed horses, landscaped with native plants, grew an orchard, and taught her grandchildren to be naturalists. She was constantly bettering their property—making it more beautiful and more sustainable.

She worked hard to raise her daughters differently than the cultural norm she was raised in, a life free of fear and full of adventure, from walks in the woods to waterskiing. She was a true feminist.

When Judith was interested in something, she would take her smart, academic mind into research mode. She’d deep dive and read all the books on it. Whether that was childrearing, issues of faith and religion, or goat-tending. She read constantly. She wanted the world to be better.

While she had slowed down in recent years, as a secular humanist, she remained engaged in and passionate about the issues that were important to her. She and her husband, Richard, started the “Blue Moon Group” which met Sunday mornings to discuss important issues surrounding diversity, equity, inclusion, the environment, economics, and the community. She found great fulfillment in interacting with the members of the group and spent each week for 25 years helping to spread her Truth and acceptance. Her friends often commented on how incredibly kind she was, and also how intelligent.

She loved having her daughters and their husbands, as well as many of her grandchildren, living close by. She treasured their weekly Sunday dinners together. The weekend before her death, most of the family had made it home to celebrate her 81st birthday. She had been surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. It brought her such joy to be enveloped in the love. The night before she died, she had enjoyed another wonderful family dinner outside in the early Summer air, surrounded by her husband and her daughters and their husbands, while her grandchildren played badminton on the lawn. As she passed at the hospital, all three of her daughters and her husband were by her side.

Judith is preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers Steve Walker and Mark Walker.

Judith is survived by her husband, Dr. G. Richard Moore; her daughters, Dr. Elizabeth Moore and husband, Leonard Presberg, Dr. Jeannette Frei and husband, Michael Frei, and Dr. Patricia Moore and husband, Bruce Jung; her grandchildren, Nicholas Frei (Brooke), Emma Presberg Norrell (Ryan), Eli Presberg, Madeleine Frei, Isaac Presberg, Jack Jung, and Caitlyn Jung; and great-grandchildren, Rhys Frei and Collins Frei; and her dachshund Joey.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, please donate to Citizens’ Climate Lobby (www.citizensclimatelobby.org) as Judith was passionate about protecting the environment and the land around us.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life on the farm before the year’s end when they feel they can do justice to such a bright, beautiful woman.