RISE FROM THE ASHES: INSIDE THE EDEN PROJECT

They served us. Now it’s our turn to serve them.

A national statistic reports that twenty-two veterans die by suicide each day—a number The Eden Project is determined to change. Founded in 2016, The Eden Project is more than an award-winning 501(c)(3) organization; it’s a safety net for so many, catching them before they fall.

With the goal of providing centralized reintegration support to veterans and their families, the organization sets the standard for assisting in the transition to civilian life. It redefines “reintegration” as “the process of regaining one’s role as self, family member, employee, and community member.”

Managed and operated by veterans, The Eden Project offers a unique and understanding approach through peer-to-peer connection. This model ensures empowerment to thrive and encouragement to succeed by providing holistic services tailored to each veteran’s needs in the time, manner, and form that’s most helpful.

While the statistic of twenty-two daily suicides looms large, all veterans who have gone through The Eden Project’s programs are still alive.

This success is largely due to what sets The Eden Project apart from other veteran-centered organizations. While many organizations provide temporary escapes from reality, The Eden Project equips veterans with the tools to manage reality. These tools are offered through a 13-week, peer-led, peer-focused group initiative that teaches mindfulness practices, coping strategies based on CBT techniques, and the power of gratitude journaling to foster a renewed and deeper understanding of self. Additional offerings include couples workshops and retreats that reinforce the importance of strong family support, and offerings such as the Warrior Wellness initiative, a partnership with Pathways Center that provides free mental health screenings.

When it comes to mental health, the challenge isn’t just the stigma – it’s the lack of outside visibility. Everyone has a story, but not everyone’s story is seen. The Eden Project not only knows the right questions to ask in order to know veterans’ stories but also how to answer when veterans come seeking help.

The Eden Project logo features a phoenix, a symbol of what it means to “rise from the ashes.” It represents transformation: from someone lost in the deafening sorrow of loneliness into someone who can beautifully navigate life’s obstacles. It’s not about forgetting the past as the past is something that can so often not be forgotten. It’s about learning to cope with that which has happened and that which might occur.

Peer group instructor Bruce Resnak said it best:

“The Eden Project offers a community for all veterans who either need or desire to reconnect with fellow veterans. To some, it is a lifeline offering programs and techniques to reintegrate into civilian life or to understand their trauma from service experiences. To others, it is an avenue to assist or to stay connected to other veterans. In either case, it is a brotherhood that builds on the common core of serving and experiencing things others normally don’t.”

The Eden Project is not in the business of “fixing” veterans—it’s in the business of equipping them with the tools to live their lives after service to the fullest.

To veterans or those who know a veteran, The Eden Project message is clear and constant: you are not alone. If you need support, in whatever form, reach out. Don’t drown in isolation when there’s someone ready to help. Visit eden-project.com today.

To those looking to contribute – whether time, money, or resources – visit eden-project.com or follow @theedenproject22 on social media.