Local SAR and DAR chapters make plans for the 250th Anniversary of the USA

Members of the Marquis de Lafayette chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) met with representatives of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) on Thursday night, May 25th, 2023, at the historic Hopeful Baptist Church. America will celebrate its 250th anniversary in 2026. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss celebration events leading up to the anniversary.

The meeting was organized by Mr. Marc Potteiger and Ms. Ginger Deraney. Marc serves as the chairman of the American 250th committee, SAR Fayette Chapter and Ginger serves as the State President of the SAR Ladies Auxiliary. Ms. Devaney invited local representatives of the James Waldrop and Fayette-Star’s Mill DAR Chapters to attend the planning meeting. Ms. Charlotta Dunkin, Regent of the Star’s Mill chapter was a participant of the meeting.

Mr. Potteiger stated that the SAR is attempting to build a coalition of like-minded community groups to celebrate our country’s special birthday. He see the involvement and support of the DAR as key to building this coalition within the community. He intends to invite other organizations such as the American Legion, VFW, Boy Scouts of America, and Junior ROTC programs in this celebration.

The SAR has plans to plant a number of Liberty Trees in Fayette County. Princeton Elm trees will be purchased and planted. In the 18th century, trees served as meeting places across American towns and cities. The first protest by American revolutionaries were held at the corner of Essex and Washington Streets in Boston. There was an old elm tree there. The protestors were upset about the hated Stamp Act. The elm tree and other Liberty Trees across the 13 colonies becaame important symbols of the American resistance to British rule.

Busts of Marquis Lafayette will be created and donated to the communities of Fayetteville and Peachtree City. Theses busts will be displayed indoors and at public parks and venues. Lafayette is the namesake of Fayette County and Fayetteville. He was a Major General for the American army and a close friend to George Washington. This French aristocrat assisted the Americans in obtaining French financial and military support during the Revolutionary War. He became an honorary citizen of the United States.

These plans met the approval of Charlotta Dunkin. It was agreed that these plans would be shared with the broader membership of the DAR when their regular meetings resume following the summer break. DAR is represented on the United States Semiquincentennial Commission and has similart goals as the SAR in this celebration at the national level.

The U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission was established by Congress to inspire Americans to participate in the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. Congress asked the Commission to orchestrate the largest and most inclusive anniversary observance in our nation’s history. The Commission will work with public and private entities across the country to make America250 a once-in-a-lifetime experience for all Americans.

According to Time Magazine, 21 states established commission tasked with planning the 250th anniversary commemoration, and 11 more have introduced legislation to create state commissions already in 2022. In South Carolina, the state’s 250th commission plans to share history “from all points of view,” including “the beauty and the warts and the terror of it all.” Many other states have similarly prioritized an approach to the 250th that includes diverse perspectives, leaning on their state’s history and museum community to develop the commemoration program for 2026.

“There is plenty of work to do in the next few years” said Mr. Potteiger.“ — Article provided by Marc W. Pottieger.