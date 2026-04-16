McIntosh book drive supports Bloom

The generosity of McIntosh High is bringing good books to Bloom and the foster families they support.

Spearheaded by the school’s HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) chapter, a book drive saw the Chiefs donate 460 books for foster teens and youth.

Jennifer Waters, Community Engagement and Outreach Manager, expressed the thanks of all at Bloom.

“You are the difference makers in the world, and you are the reason we can serve in the way that we do.”

Books are the only item children can gather in unlimited numbers during their visits to the Bloom Closet. A majority of the books Bloom receives is for younger children, so they were especially grateful to receive material for older kids.

“It is so important for children of all ages to have access to books to improve not only reading skills but to develop their imagination, broaden their overall knowledge, and grow creatively,” said Waters. “McIntosh High went above and beyond to make this possible for so many of our foster youth.”