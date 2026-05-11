Rotary Club of Peachtree City Sweeps Top Honors at District 6900 “Service Heroes” Conference

PEACHTREE CITY, GA – The Rotary Club of Peachtree City solidified its reputation as a community powerhouse this past weekend, bringing home a prestigious slate of awards from the Rotary District 6900 2026 Conference. Under the inspirational theme of “Service Heroes,” led by District Governor Steve Ivory, the club was recognized for its excellence in leadership, philanthropy, and community impact.

Under the leadership of President Chavdar Zdravkov, the Rotary Club of Peachtree City was named the Category 4 Runner-Up for the year, a distinction that marks the club as one of the premier service organizations in the region.

“This year’s theme perfectly captures the spirit of our members,” said President Zdravkov. “Every award received is a testament to the quiet, consistent heroics our members perform every day—from fighting polio to strengthening our local community ties.”

Excellence in Action: Category IV Club Awards

The club’s commitment to the core pillars of Rotary International resulted in several high-profile Category IV awards, including:

Governor’s Citation: Awarded to President Chavdar Zdravkov for exemplary club leadership.

Awarded to President Chavdar Zdravkov for exemplary club leadership. Per Capita Polio Plus: Accepted by Past President Mary Chapman, recognizing the club’s relentless pursuit of a polio-free world.

Accepted by Past President Mary Chapman, recognizing the club’s relentless pursuit of a polio-free world. Per Capita Annual Fund: Thank you to Club Foundation Chair Fernando Duenas for outstanding support of The Rotary Foundation.

Thank you to Club Foundation Chair Fernando Duenas for outstanding support of The Rotary Foundation. Public Image: Thank you to Public Image Chair Jason Aldrich for excellence in telling the Rotary story and increasing community visibility.

Individual Standouts

Beyond the collective club achievements, two members received distinct personal honors for their extraordinary dedication to the district:

Amy Timmons Benton was named Area Governor of the Year , recognizing her superior guidance and support across multiple clubs.

was named , recognizing her superior guidance and support across multiple clubs. Mandy Timmons was honored as the Service Hero MVP, a special recognition for going above and beyond in the name of selfless service.

The Rotary Club of Peachtree City continues to be a driving force for good, focusing on sustainable projects that change lives both locally and globally. These awards reflect a year of profound impact, fellowship, and a shared commitment to the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”

About the Rotary Club of Peachtree City

The Rotary Club of Peachtree City is a leadership organization comprised of local business, professional, and civic leaders. Members meet regularly to plan and implement service projects, support The Rotary Foundation, and foster fellowship among those dedicated to improving their community and the world.

For more information on the club or how to get involved, please visit https://peachtreecityrotary.org.