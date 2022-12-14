Missing state official found dead in his car in Peachtree City

A Cobb County man and official with the Ga. Dept. of Juvenile Justice who has been missing for more than a week was found deceased in his vehicle in Peachtree City in the early morning hours of Dec. 13.

Cobb County police have been asking for public help in locating Ga. Dept. of Juvenile Justice Deputy Commissioner Victor Roberts, 59, having been last seen by his wife more than a week ago when he left to go to work, according to multiple news sources reporting on the missing man.

Peachtree City Police Department spokesman Chris Hyatt said Roberts was found deceased in his vehicle at a shopping center during the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Hyatt said there were no signs of concern relating to foul play.

Roberts’ body has been turned over to the Ga. Bureau of Investigation.

News sources noted a statement by the Ga. Dept. of Juvenile Justice which stated:

“The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice family is deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved colleague Victor Roberts. Following an eight-day search by numerous local and state agencies, his vehicle and body were found in Fayette County.

“Deputy Commissioner Roberts was integral to our team for more than 25 years. He faithfully served the Department with honor, providing leadership that helped transform the lives of countless justice-involved youth. Mr. Roberts will be profoundly missed, and we ask that you join us in keeping his family in your prayers as they go through this difficult time.”

The Peachtree City Police Department and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office are jointly working to determine the exact cause of death.