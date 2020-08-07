Lois Koldoff, 82, of Fayetteville

Lois Pauline Koldoff, 82, of Fayetteville, Georgia, born October 17, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, passed away on August 7, 2020.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Bernice Nelson.

She is survived by her husband of almost 61 years, Elmer G. Koldoff; her children, Jeff (Debbie), Larry (Heather) and Kristina Christy (George); her grandchildren, Brian, Melissa Baraty (Kaelan), Simon, Sebastian, George Christy and Bernice Christy along with her great-grandchild, Everett Baraty.

Lois grew up on the southwest side of Chicago and graduated from Lindbloom High School. After marrying Elmer, they raised their children in Hoffman Estates, Villa Park, and Lisle, Illinois, before moving to Peachtree City, Georgia, in 1989 for Elmer’s work with United Airlines.

In addition to being a homemaker, Lois also worked over the years including at The Tea Room at the Morton Arboretum, Inland Commercial Real Estate in the accounting department, and for many years as a partner and bookkeeper in the family business, Verlo Mattress in Peachtree City.

Lois enjoyed traveling, going to many places by air, driving cross-country with her children, a couple of rail trips across Canada, and several cruises including Hawaii and a couple of Alaska trips. She enjoyed taking not only her kids, but later in life her grandchildren as well on many of these vacations. After retiring she spent much time with “her girls” and Red Hats, meeting several times each week for breakfast or lunch. It was what she enjoyed most, other than time spent with her family. Her children, grandchildren, and Elmer will miss her greatly.

