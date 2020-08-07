Kenneth Broady, 90, of Peachtree City, Georgia, passed away August 4, 2020.

He was born on July 7, 1930, in Newport, Indiana, to Charles Edwin and Louise (Nickle) Broady. Charles Edwin passed away at a young age, and Louise re-married David Dye, a wonderful man, who would become a very important part of Ken’s life.

Ken attended Metcalf High School in Illinois where he met Carolyn Kelley and they married in 1955. Ken served in the Air Force in England. After serving his country, they moved to San Diego.

Ken worked for 30 years as a sales representative for American Airlines. After retiring in 1987, Ken and Carolyn moved to Georgia and enjoyed traveling with their life-long best friends Wendell and Mary Price, whose daughter, Paula, was raised alongside Doug and David.

Preceded in death by his parents and step-father, Ken is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carolyn; his sons, Douglas (Peggy) Broady of Sharpsburg, GA, and David (Christine) Broady of Mesa, Arizona; grandchildren, Michael “Micky” (Jacque) Broady, Meghan Broady Aguilera, Alex Broady, and Ramona Broady; four great-grandchildren, Noah, Nash, and Jorgia Broady, and Brody Aguilera; and his sister-in-law, Jane Guffey of Clermont, Florida.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service for Ken, which will be held at Fayetteville First United Methodist Church on September 1, 2020, at 2:00 pm.

