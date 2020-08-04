Mrs. Eloise Johnson Whatley, 89, of Peachtree City, died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Riverside Health and Rehab in Thomaston.

Graveside memorial services for Mrs. Whatley were held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fort Valley, GA.

Mrs. Whatley was born in Hixon, TN, on October 28, 1930, the daughter of the late Carl Mac and Edna Billett Johnson. She was married for 62 years to the late Marvin Walter Whatley since February 17, 1952. Through the early years, she was active in The Hammond Organ Society, Alhambra Shrine Temple and served as the church organist for Eastdale Baptist Church in Chattanooga, TN.

After moving to Albany, GA in 1963, she was a member of First Baptist Church and sang in the choir, active with Hasan Shrine Temple, American Legion, Jesters and B.P.O. Elk’s. She served as President of Flint River Power Squadron in 1976. She and Marvin owned and operated Whatley’s Music in Albany, GA, from 1973 until 1993.

Once they moved to Peachtree City in 1994, Jeff, Ute, Ben and Nathan took the both of them half way around the world and many locations in between. In addition to traveling, she enjoyed entertaining friends and family, baking her grandchildren cheesecakes, and lovingly caring for and arranging her flowers. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Peachtree City.

Mrs. Whatley is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Carl Jeff and Ute Whatley of Peachtree City; her daughter, Pam Whatley Brown of Byron; a brother, Donald Johnson of Mt. Juliet, TN; grandchildren, Benjamin and Nathan Whatley, Allie Brown Sanders and Caleb Brown; and her great grandchild, Blakely Sanders.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Ray and Max “Buddy” Johnson, and son-in-law, J. Griffin Brown, Jr.

Expressions of love may be made to The American Diabetes Association, The Boy Scouts of America or your favorite charity. Fletcher-Day Funeral Home of Thomaston is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.fletcherdayfuneralhome.com