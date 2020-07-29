Dorothy “Dottie” Crespi Marr, 65, of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away on July 22, 2020 in Panama City, Florida, following a brief illness.

Dottie was born July 28, 1954 in Greenville, South Carolina to the late Joe and Martha Crespi.

Dottie is survived by her husband of 39 years, Charlie Marr, and children Shelby Marr of Fayetteville, Georgia, Scott Marr (Keith Gross) of Big Pine Key, Florida, Vicki Marr Kennedy (Brett Kennedy) of North Canton, Ohio, and Valery Marr of Fayetteville, Georgia; grandchildren Kiley Marr, Jake Landers, Brittany Reiger (Austin Reiger), and Hayley Landers; and great-grandchildren Jace Reiger, Savannah Reiger, and RJ Landers.

After graduating from Georgia College & State University, Dottie worked for the Board of Education as a PE teacher, and was quite the accomplished tennis player. Dottie then started a new career at The Coca Cola Company. Later in her career, Dottie returned to the Board of Education where she drove a school bus until her retirement.

Dottie was a free spirit who adored her family and friends. She was quick witted and loved to laugh. Dottie’s favorite pastimes were bargain-hunting and spending time at the beach.

Due to current conditions, services will be limited to immediate family members. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support since Dottie’s passing. Dottie was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.