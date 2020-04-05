Coronavirus outbreaks strike 2 Fayette long-term care facilities

Two Fayette County long-term facilities are among 47 throughout Georgia which have experienced a COVID-19 outbreak as of April 1.

Information provided by the Ga. Department of Public Health (DPH) indicated that the Heartis Fayetteville and Gardens of Fayetteville facilities — both on Ga. Highway 54 West in Fayetteville — were among 47 long-term facilities in 21 Georgia counties where a COVID-19 outbreak has occurred.

This is the only information that will be provided regarding these outbreaks. Information about residents and or staff who are infected is considered protected health information and under HIPAA guidance cannot be released, DPH said.

DPH will provide a list of facilities each Friday.