April 5 report: 6,647 cases statewide with 211 deaths; 1 out of every 5 cases hospitalized

Confirmed cases in Fayette now at 67, with 4 fatalities; statewide hospitalizations increase to 1,283 total beds occupied —

Here’s the Covid-19 pandemic report from the Georgia Department of Public Health for midday, April 5:

Total test-confirmed cases statewide: 6,647, which is 487 more than the previous day’s number of 6,160, an increase of 7.9%.

Statewide deaths: 211, an increase of 10 fatalities over the previous day’s 201, which is 4.9% higher than the April 4 report

State Covid-19 death rate: 3.17% of all confirmed cases reported

Fayette County: Confirmed infections — 67 with 4 deaths (No breakout of how many in hospital)

Coweta County: Confirmed infections — 67 with 2 deaths (No breakout of how many in hospital)

Hospitalized: 1,283 in hospital beds, which is 19.3% of the total confirmed cases, compared to 1,239 in hospitals on April 4, an increase of 44 newly hospitalized patients (3.5% increase over the previous day) across the state of Georgia.

Total coronavirus tests: 27,832 by private and state labs, which represents 1,538 (5.8%) more tests than the 26,294 tests one day earlier.

Total positive tests: 6,647 so far with all testing, a positive confirmation rate of 23.8% of the total tests administered. Roughly 1 out of every 4 tests administered comes back with a positive reading on the presence of coronavirus.

Covid-19 in neighboring counties

Fulton — 962 cases, 27 deaths; Clayton — 238 cases, 9 deaths; Henry — 167 cases, 3 deaths; Fayette — 67 cases, 4 deaths; Coweta — 67 cases, 2 deaths; Spalding — 26 cases, 2 deaths.

Here’s what the raw numbers of new hospital patients across the state of Georgia and the corresponding rates of hospitalization increase day over day looks like:

• March 26 — 79 new patients, 20% increase across the state;

• March 27 — 93 new patients, 19.9% increase across the state;

• March 28 — 51 new patients, 9% state increase;

• March 29 — 49 new patients, 7.9% state increase;

• March 30 — 41 new patients, 6.1% state increase.

• March 31 — 111 new patients, 15.7% state increase

• April 1 — 134 new patients, 16.3% state increase

• April 2 — 104 new patients, 10.9% state increase

• April 3 — 102 new patients, 9.6% increase over previous day

• April 4 — 81 new patients, 6.9% increase over previous day

• April 5 — 44 new patients, 3.5% increase over previous day

Confirmed cases by age group:

Age 0-17 — 1%

Age 18-59 — 59%

Age 60+ — 36%

Age unknown — 4%

Confirmed cases by sex:

Female — 52%

Male — 46%

Unknown — 2%

Below is the daily progression of reported Covid-19 cases and fatalities in Fayette County:

March 9 — 1 case, no deaths

March 13 — 5 cases, no deaths

March 17 — 5 cases, no deaths

March 19 — 9 cases, no deaths

March 20 — 9 cases, 1 death (male, 83, other medical conditions)

March 22 — 9 cases, 1 death

March 23 — 10 cases, 1 death

March 24 — 12 cases, 1 death.

March 25 — 12 cases, 1 death

March 26 — 14 cases, 2 deaths (no new details provided)

March 27 — 19 cases, 2 deaths

March 28 — 25 cases, 2 deaths

March 29 — 26 cases, 3 deaths (male, 83; male, 79; female, 77; all with underlying medical conditions)

March 30 — 32 cases, 3 deaths

March 31 — 44 cases, 4 deaths (female, 51, NO underlying medical condition)

April 1 — 48 cases, 4 deaths

April 2 — 52 cases, 4 deaths

April 3 — 58 cases, 4 deaths

April 4 — 62 cases, 4 deaths

April 5 — 67 cases, 4 deaths