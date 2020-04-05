Burglary call turns out to be grocery delivery

A call to Peachtree City police on April 1 about a possible burglary in progress turned out to be a grocery delivery being made at the residence.

Officers at approximately 6:30 p.m. were dispatched to a South Fairfield Drive residence on a call about a possible burglary in progress. Upon their arrival, officers made contact with the complainant who advised that they heard someone attempting to open the front door to the residence, according to police reports.

The area was secured, and it was discovered that the homeowner had ordered groceries and they had been delivered by the person who the homeowner thought was attempting to enter the house, police reports said.

Also in Peachtree City, officers on April 2 responded to Walmart on Ga. Highway 54 West in reference to a female producing a gun and loading it inside the store.

Officers arriving at the location found that the woman, a 36-year-old Sharpsburg resident, was loading pellets into her pellet pistol in the sporting goods area of the store. The woman was cited for disorderly conduct, according to Peachtree City Police Department spokesman Chris Hyatt.