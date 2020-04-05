The pre-kindergarten registration deadline has been extended until further notice for children who were selected by lottery drawing to attend the state-funded Bright from the Start program next year. The extension is due to the mandated closure of schools and social distancing guidelines in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Parents can go ahead and complete the online portion of the registration, and turn in the physical documents once the school system reopens its buildings for regular operation.

Families interested in registering for the pre-kindergarten waiting list will need to do so when schools reopen.