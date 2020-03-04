Fayette celebrates national school breakfast week

Busy weekday mornings make it a challenge for families to find time for a healthy breakfast, but according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more students are starting their day with a nutritional breakfast in their school cafeterias.

The Fayette County Public School System’s School Nutrition Program is encouraging more families and school staff to take advantage of the healthy choices available with school breakfast by recognizing National School Breakfast Week during March 2-6. The week highlights how eating a nutritious breakfast helps students fuel up for success in the classroom and beyond. The 2020 theme is “School Breakfast: Out of this World.”

Every school day, the school system’s school nutrition program offers students and staff a healthy breakfast that they need to get them ready for the day ahead. All menu items served meet federal and state of Georgia nutrition standards for limiting fat, calories, and sodium.

Parents are encouraged to check out the cafeteria menu with their children and discuss making healthy choices. They are also invited to join their students for breakfast during National School Breakfast Week or any time throughout the year.

National School Breakfast Week was launched in 1989 to raise awareness of the availability of the School Breakfast Program to all students, and to promote the links between eating a good breakfast, academic achievement, and healthy lifestyles.