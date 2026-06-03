Coweta Superintendent: Tim Ryan Failed to Disclose Atlanta Job on School Application

Review prompted by The Citizen’s reporting found Ryan left Atlanta Public Schools off both his application and resume despite certifying that omissions could be grounds for dismissal.

Coweta County School System officials say Coweta Commission candidate Tim Ryan failed to disclose his employment with Atlanta Public Schools on both his employment application and resume when he applied for a teaching position in 2022 — despite signing an acknowledgment that omissions or misstatements on his application could result in immediate dismissal.

The Coweta application signed by Ryan states that “any misstatement or omission of any information requested shall be a sufficient reason for immediate dismissal from employment.” Immediately below that language appears the statement, “I, Tim Ryan, agree to all of the terms above.”

The finding came after The Citizen reported this week that Atlanta Public Schools personnel records documented a February 2020 investigation involving Ryan. Those records included statements from three seventh-grade students and a school employee who reported that Ryan placed a student’s sandwich in his groin area before removing it and eating it in front of students. Atlanta Public Schools accepted Ryan’s resignation effective March 6, 2020, approximately two weeks after the incident.

Following publication of that story, Coweta Superintendent Dr. Evan Horton directed the school system’s Human Resources Department to review Ryan’s hiring file.

“After receiving information from media reports today alleging misconduct by former Coweta County School System employee Tim Ryan during his time with Atlanta Public Schools, I asked our Human Resources Department to investigate how Mr. Ryan was able to be hired by our school system in light of these additional allegations,” Horton said in a statement provided to The Citizen.

According to Horton, the review found that Ryan did not disclose his Atlanta Public Schools employment when seeking employment with Coweta County Schools.

“This review uncovered the fact that Mr. Ryan omitted his employment with Atlanta Public Schools on his resume and his employment application while seeking employment with our school system,” Horton said.

Documents provided by Coweta County Schools support that conclusion.

Ryan’s March 10, 2022 employment application lists teaching positions at Henderson Mill School beginning in August 2020, Peachtree Charter Middle School from 2016 to 2019, and Tucker Middle School from 2009 to 2016. No Atlanta Public Schools employment is listed.

Likewise, the resume submitted with the application contains no reference to Ryan’s employment at Sutton Middle School in Atlanta during the 2019-2020 school year.

Personnel records previously obtained by The Citizen show Ryan was hired by Atlanta Public Schools in August 2019 and resigned effective March 6, 2020, roughly seven months into his first year with the district and nearly three months before the school year ended.

Horton said all prospective Coweta employees must attest that their applications are accurate and that they may be terminated if information is omitted or falsified.

“Mr. Ryan checked the box attesting that the information that he provided in his application was correct,” Horton said. “It is clear to me that it was not.”

Horton said Coweta County Schools relies on applicants to provide complete employment histories so the district can conduct appropriate hiring reviews.

“All individuals seeking employment with our school system undergo a criminal background check and submit references from their most recent employer prior to being recommended for employment with the Coweta County School System,” Horton said. “We also review their certification and determine if they are in good standing with the Georgia Professional Standards Commission to verify certification and with regard to professional ethics.”

Horton said the omission was particularly troubling given the amount of time Coweta administrators later spent investigating complaints involving Ryan while he was employed by the district.

“Our school system has always gone to great lengths to ensure that we hire professional educators who will uphold the highest ethical standards that our students deserve, and we rely on prospective employees to be honest with us regarding their employment history,” Horton said.

“It is clear from today’s review that we were not provided all of the information regarding Mr. Ryan’s employment history when he completed his application. This is incredibly disappointing to me,” Horton said.

“Especially in light of the fact that school and district staff spent an inordinate amount of time investigating issues associated with Mr. Ryan while he was employed in our school system,” Horton said. “Honesty on the front end by Mr. Ryan would have avoided that.”

The Atlanta Public Schools records reviewed by The Citizen showed Ryan worked for the district during the 2019-2020 school year before resigning effective March 6, 2020. The records included witness statements from students and school employees regarding the February 2020 sandwich incident, as well as Ryan’s written response to administrators.

The newly discovered omission adds another dimension to Ryan’s employment record, which has now generated documented concerns in three separate Georgia school districts: Gwinnett County Public Schools, Atlanta Public Schools, and Coweta County Schools.

In previously reported records, Gwinnett County Public Schools permanently barred Ryan from returning to one middle school campus following student complaints. Coweta County Schools later documented student complaints, parent concerns, disciplinary actions and Ryan’s eventual resignation from the district.

Ryan is currently seeking the Republican nomination for the Coweta County Commission in a runoff election against Dakota Caldwell.