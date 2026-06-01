Judge David Moore Visits Cleveland Elementary Students

Fayette County Superior Court Judge David Moore recently spent time with students at Cleveland Elementary School, giving them a firsthand look at the judicial system and answering questions about his role as a judge.

Moore said the visit was part of an ongoing effort to help young people better understand how the courts work and the responsibilities judges carry in their communities.

“Another great time sharing with the students about Court and being a judge,” Moore said. “Of course, they ask great questions, which lead to usually some humor.”

The visit gave students an opportunity to learn about the legal system in an interactive setting while engaging directly with a local elected official.

Moore said he enjoys speaking with students and remains encouraged by what he sees in Fayette County’s younger generation.

“We have great children and families in Fayette County,” he said.

School visits by community leaders provide students with opportunities to connect classroom lessons to real-world careers and civic responsibilities while fostering a greater understanding of local government.