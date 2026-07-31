Martha Ann Holt, 93

Martha Ann Holt passed away peacefully on July 24, 2026, at the age of 93. Kind, gracious, and modest, Martha was the epitome of a true Southern lady. She will be remembered for her loving spirit, devotion to family, and the many lives she touched.

Martha earned her teaching degree from West Georgia College and enjoyed a rewarding career teaching Pre-K and Kindergarten at Woodward Academy. She shared her patience, kindness, and love of learning with generations of children and their families.

Martha shared a devoted marriage with her beloved husband, John Jasper Holt. They were married for 53 years and were truly inseparable, creating a lifetime of love and cherished memories together.

Family was the center of Martha’s life. She treasured staying connected through countless cards, letters, family photographs, and her love of genealogy. She enjoyed creating memories with her family through camping trips at Lake Lanier and Moccasin Creek State Park, visits to Maine, and special times at the family cabin on Lake Wedowee. She was also a wonderful cook whose meals brought family and friends together, and she had a special love for her Boston Terriers.

Martha is lovingly survived by her sons, Fletcher Keith Holt, John Ferrell Holt, and Stacey Todd Holt; her granddaughters, Tessa Vandermerwe and Taylor Holt; and her sons-in-law, Michael Mason and John Dory.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Jasper Holt; her father, James Henry Fletcher; and her mother, Florence Dorotha Fletcher.

Martha’s love, kindness, grace, and beautiful memories will remain forever in the hearts of her family, friends, former students, and all who were blessed to know her.

Plans for a memorial service celebrating Martha’s life and sharing memories with friends and family will be announced at a later time.