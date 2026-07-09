Waynne Susanne Carr, 82

Waynne Susanne Carr (1944-2026), age 82, of Tyrone, Georgia passed away peacefully in her daughter’s home on July 7, 2026, after a brief illness. Born March 3, 1944, in Stamford, Connecticut to William and Joan Warga, she grew up in the post-WWII era of bobby socks, poodle skirts, and jukeboxes. Waynne devoted her life to her family, especially her grandchildren, and will be forever remembered for her grace, beauty, humor, and courage. Waynne is preceded in death by her parents, William Steven Warga and Joan Price Griffiths Warga. Her firstborn son, Steven Randall Poe, preceded her in death in 2024. She is survived by her daughter Dana Lamb and her husband Mark Schaubroeck, her grandchildren Christie Laynne Chapman and her husband Alex Chapman, and Scott Thomas Lamb. She is also survived by her two younger brothers Kenneth Warga and his wife Emily, Richard Warga, her niece Kim Warga Toothill and her husband Sean Toothill, Kim’s children Brandon, Ryan, and Matthew Gergley, and Craig Warga and his fiancé Sinead Bailey, their twins Hunter and Gunnar, and Craig’s daughter Falan Ormsbee all of Connecticut. She is also survived by her partner Richard Marino, and Richard’s children Jennifer Marino and her husband Christos Michaelides, Jennifer’s son Mitchell Warycha, Stefanie and Alan Crosswaite, and Richard (Jr.) and Lisa Marino and their children Aidan and Anthony Marino. She will be lovingly remembered by cousins, friends, and extended family in Connecticut, New York, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. Waynne was a lover of photography, the beach, traveling, and shopping. She was flawlessly beautiful and wouldn’t dare leave the house without her signature pink lipstick. But it was her indescribable inner beauty that is what truly radiated from her signature opaline eyes. She had an exceptional talent for beautifying spaces and keeping things meticulously organized, whether it was her home or her business. Her greatest role was being a mother and grandmother, but she was also a savvy and highly successful businesswoman, a master seamstress, and could make meals for her family that are unlikely to be rivaled anytime soon. She loved the morning sun, perusing her books, warm cups of tea on her back porch, fresh seafood (especially raw oysters), pursuing a healthy and holistic lifestyle, and looking for treasures in thrift and antique shops. She is a proud supporter of the United States military and its veterans, which included many of her close relatives. She also had a newfound love of TikTok. Waynne was well-known in Fayette County for her unwavering support of the public-school fine arts programs, specifically in the schools where her daughter works as a music educator. For almost twenty years, countless students referred to as “Grandma” as she proudly volunteered sewing and ironing costumes, donating funds to purchase equipment to support the programs, painting sets, shopping for or making props, or making sure that she was at performances to help. She rarely missed performances when her daughter directed, or when her grandchildren Christie or Scott performed. Waynne kindly requested before her passing that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to any Fayette County School Public School fine arts program so that the music educators have the support they need to uphold the highest standards of fine arts excellence that is synonymous with Fayette County Public Schools. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, July 10 at 12:00 p.m. at Mowell Funeral Home, 180 North Jeff Davis Drive, Fayetteville, Georgia, followed by a light reception where those who know and love her could share stories and remember her as a person who always valued fellowship and laughter. More than anything, Waynne wanted those she leaves behind to focus on celebrating her life. Waynne asks that loved ones honor her by wearing lighter colors, instead of somber black or darker colors. For those unable to attend, you may livestream the service on the Mowell Funeral Home website. The family is honored to have Pastor Kaylen Short of Fayetteville First United Methodist Church to speak words of encouragement and comfort. A private interment for immediate family will take place the following week in Tyrone, Georgia. We welcome you to leave your condolences, thoughts, and memories of Waynne on our Tribute Wall. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com