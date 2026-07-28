John Lloyd Sipple, 82

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of John Lloyd Sipple, a beloved husband, father, Papa, and friend. He passed away on July 8, 2026 in Huntsville, Texas, surrounded by his family. John was born in Bainbridge, New York on February 25, 1944 to Lloyd and Mary Lou Branham Sipple.

John’s parents raised him, alongside his two younger sisters, Ellen and Barb, on a small farm in New York state. His family grew corn and produced maple syrup, becoming the 2nd largest producer in the country. John often recalled sitting on the floor of the old farmhouse listening to his dad and grandpa talk about ‘business things’. It was on that farm that his knack for business and leadership began… leading him to serve as the Head of Operations with Proctor and Gamble while also leading businessmen to Christ through his work with the Navigators. After 25 years with P&G, he went on to start his own consulting firm, remaining steadfast in his heart’s call of ministering to others.

While he loved what he did, there was nothing he loved more than his family and friends. To his wife, he was her hero and her prince…always protecting and always loving. To his daughters…he was their biggest champion, always encouraging and forever constant. They witnessed him being father to the fatherless and mentoring those that the Lord placed on his heart. They knew that when they woke up every morning their Dad had already been up praying for them.

His grandchildren use these words to describe their Papa: he was a servant and a leader. He was insightful and steadfast. He was driven and selfless. He was self-assured and a true stalwart, faithfully present and dedicated.

To all, John was kind and generous. Loyal and steady. Wise and supportive.

He has changed us all and he will be missed immensely.

John was preceded in death by his father and mother.

John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kathleen Sipple; 3 daughters, Kim (James) Statzer, Kerri (Jeff) Cravey, Heather (Randy) Janinda; 8 grandchildren, Johnny (Audrey) Cravey, Matthew Janinda, Jacob Cravey, Allie (Nick) Jakaitis, Katie (Trey) Carpenter, Caroline (Nathan) Lindler, Jack Statzer, Noah Janinda; 11 great-grandchildren, Azariah, Mattie, Selah, Zeppelin and Axl Janinda, Ezekiel and Samantha Carpenter, Leena and Emmie Jakaitis, Camden Cravey, Holland Lindler.

Services will be held Saturday, September 25, 2026 at Flat Creek Baptist Church, 161 Flat Creek Trail, Fayetteville, GA beginning at 1:00pm.

Proverbs 3:5-6 Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight.