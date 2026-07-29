Donald L. Miller, 83

Donald L. Miller, Don to his family and friends, spent his lifetime exploring the world around him. His journey carried him from his youth in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New Jersey to Germany and Vietnam, followed by Florida, Minnesota, Michigan, and, ultimately, Georgia. Humanitarian relief efforts took him to Africa in the 1980s. Yet no matter how far he traveled, Don remained deeply connected to home.

Descended from generations of Americans, he possessed an abiding interest in the nation’s history and its majestic landscapes. He visited all 50 states, explored numerous national parks with his family and toured countless battlefields and war memorials. Those who knew Don will remember his natural leadership, his gift for storytelling, his integrity, his strong sense of duty, and his devotion to his granddaughters.

Born August 14, 1943, Don was the eldest son of Harold and Jacqueline Miller. He graduated from New Oxford High School in 1961. Don then enlisted in the Army, where he served as a Specialist in the First Infantry Division during the Vietnam conflict.

During his military service, Don learned the aircraft maintenance skills that laid the foundation for a decades-long, distinguished career in aviation, including work with Boeing, Eastern Airlines, and Northwest Airlines. He also served in various leadership roles with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM).

Throughout it all, Don never lost his fascination with the places he encountered, whether it be a battlefield tour, a park trail, a neighborhood walk, or a cross-country drive. Each new encounter formed the basis of his next narrative. Having enjoyed this life defined by service and discovery, Don’s journey came to a close on July 26, 2026. He leaves a legacy much like the national parks he loved: vast in its reach, rich in its stories, enduring in its impact, and preserved through the generations who follow.

Don is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara Miller; his children Christopher Miller, Cynthia Holland and her husband, Liam, and Jeffrey Miller and his wife, Nikki; his beloved granddaughters Alice, Diana, Ember, and Avery; his sisters, Patricia Stang and Mary Myers; his brothers, James and Joseph Miller; his nieces and more. He now joins his parents; his youngest brother, William Miller; and the many other cherished family and friends who have preceded him in death.

A celebration of Don’s life will be held on Saturday, August 1 from 3-5pm at Mowell Funeral Home, in Fayetteville, GA. Friends and family are invited to come share stories and memories.

In lieu of traditional donations or flowers, the family invites you to honor Don’s memory by raising a glass in celebration of a life well lived.

We welcome you to leave your condolences, thoughts, and memories of Don on our Tribute Wall. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com