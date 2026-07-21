Fayette County Parks and Recreation Invites Community Input on Future McCurry Park Playground

The Citizen
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Fayette County Parks and Recreation Invites Community Input on Future McCurry Park Playground

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 343 | Comments 0

Fayetteville, GA — The Fayette County Parks and Recreation Department is inviting residents to take part in shaping the design of a new, inclusive playground planned for McCurry Park. Community members are encouraged to attend an upcoming public input meeting to share ideas, ask questions, and help create a space that is fun, safe, and welcoming for people of all ages and abilities. The public can also take a survey to share their feedback thorugh this link: https://forms.office.com/g/UsdRvGWA1V

“I’m excited about partnering with our community to help shape the new playground at McCurry Park.  The community’s’ ideas and feedback are incredibly important as we create a space that is welcoming, safe, inclusive, and fun for everyone.  We want this project to truly reflect the families who use our parks, and our community’s participation will help make that possible,” said Anita Godbee, Director. 

During the meeting, attendees will receive an overview of the proposed playground project, including an introduction to the design concepts and a discussion on inclusive features that support a wide range of physical and sensory needs. The department aims to ensure the final design reflects the community’s values and aspirations.

This meeting is an opportunity for residents to contribute directly to a project that will benefit families and park visitors for years to come.

Date: July 20
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Location: Public Meeting Room, Fayette County
Address: 140 Stonewall Avenue West, Fayetteville, GA

Survey Link: https://forms.office.com/g/UsdRvGWA1V

For more information, please contact the Fayette County Parks and Recreation Department.

The Citizen

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