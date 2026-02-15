Love Was in the Air at Historic Fayette Courthouse: Over 50 Couples Say “I Do” on Valentine’s Day

FAYETTEVILLE, GA — Love was truly in the air this Valentine’s Day as more than 50 couples gathered on the lawn of the historic Fayette County Courthouse to say “I do” — or say it again — during the annual FREE wedding and vow renewal ceremony hosted by Judge Jason B. Thompson of Fayette County State Court and his wife, Judge Alisha B. Thompson, Municipal Court Judge.

This cherished community tradition continues to grow each year, offering couples a meaningful and accessible way to celebrate their love. From newlyweds beginning their journey to longtime spouses renewing decades of commitment, the event showcased the very best of Fayette County — joy, unity, and community spirit.

“This event is one of my favorite days of the year,” said Judge Jason B. Thompson. “Courtrooms are often associated with difficult moments in people’s lives. But on Valentine’s Day, me and Alisha get to celebrate love, hope, and new beginnings. This year was extra special for us — our 22nd married Valentine’s Day together — and it’s an honor to share this moment with so many couples.”

This year’s celebration was made possible through the dedication and generosity of many in the community. Sylvia Wilson and Anna Grace Scott worked tirelessly to coordinate the event and ensure every detail was perfect. Joy Event Rentals donated the tent, chairs, and tables, transforming the courthouse lawn into a beautiful ceremony space. The podcast Kisses and Crumbs broadcast the celebration, sharing the joy beyond those in attendance. Adding a special touch to the ceremony, Ali Ramsaier volunteered her time and talent to provide live wedding music.

With smiling faces, happy tears, and a beautiful February backdrop, the annual Valentine’s ceremony once again proved that in Fayette County, love always has a place to be celebrated.