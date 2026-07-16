Pet of the Week: Dixie, a Majestic Little Old Lady

With surrendered animals becoming more and more common, the shelter finds itself in need of adopters for many different kinds of feline friends. Seasonal kittens, young adults, ferals and barn cats, and golden seniors.

Dixie is part of a surrendered pair of senior cats. She arrived with Boots, and now she waits, wishes, and hopes for an adopter who will take her home and pamper her, maybe even spoil her.

Dixie is a domestic long-hair beauty who is approximately 10 years old. She sports a long grey coat with white markings, as well as a pair of galaxy-like green eyes. She is gentle and curious. She would love being out and about in somebody’s living-room, with soft beds and blankets near the windows, where she can enjoy some live entertainment such as people walking, birdbaths and feeders, maybe even squirrels and deer.

Please give a senior pet a chance to live their golden years surrounded by love and compassion.

Even though they might not have as many years as a kitten to offer and share with you, the quality of the time spent with a senior animal is priceless.

The Fayette County Animal Shelter, located at 1131 Highway 74 South in Peachtree City. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dixie is always ready to meet adopters!