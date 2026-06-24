Pet of the Week: Chance, a Feline Who Loves Her Personal Space and Higher Ground to Keep Watch.

What does “ having a good life” mean to a semi- feral barn cat? Let’s visit Chance, for example. A female tabby that came into the shelter past that critical 8-week-old socialization line. The chances of a cat becoming a docile house pet if never properly introduced and socialized before 8 weeks drastically drop after that mark. Now, does that mean every kitten not socialized before 8 weeks will be a feral cat for life? No, each cat should be considered individually, but it definitely becomes harder and harder as they get older if not exposed to humans.

Chance arrived to the shelterunsocialized, fearful, reactive to human proximity and with no desire to make friends. After many days of reassurance, baby talk, slow movements around her and lots of food, she now tolerates humans being a little closer (and also some of the cats in the free roaming cat room.)She is not an aggressive cat that would chase you out with the intention to bite. A good life to Chance means feeling safe, and keeping a distance means safety to her. She would love a job, independence, and an “open home” like a barn or warehouse.

If you believe you are a good fit for Chance and she is a good fit for you, stop by!! She will not be on your lap, but she will be watching from the top of the shelves in the cat room…or napping (since there are no mice to chase here).

The Fayette County Animal Shelter is located at 1131 Highway 74 South in Peachtree City. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Chance would love a chance to live a happier life being employed and having her own space.