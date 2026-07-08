Pet of the Week: Norman, a Huggable, Kissable Potato.

Norman is what you would call, a hunk. He is social, happy, eager to go anywhere with you and also very chill. He doesn’t mind baths, loves good yummy treats and his favorite activity is going on Weekend Warrior outings with dedicated, amazing volunteers. The outdoor market, dog friendly restaurants, dog friendly hardware stores, drive through car rides with treats in a cup…. You name it, he is up for it. Being a couch potato is also a life goal of his. His ears are precious, his smile belongs in a toothpaste commercial, and his brindle coat is just the best.

Like many other sweet dogs, sometimes they get lost amidst the continuous intake and outcome of dogs at the shelter. Because he is good, mostly quiet and a good boy. He just wants to be seen and loved. If you are looking for a mid-sized canine companion, Norman checks all the boxes!

Norman is 4 years old and 56 lbs of gold!!

Meet him at the shelter! Do not forget he is available for Weekend Warrior outings too!

The Fayette County Animal Shelter is located at 1131 Highway 74 South in Peachtree City. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Norman is ready for YOU!