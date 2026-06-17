Pet of the Week: Posey, a Swimming Pool, Lake, Creek, Bucket Loving Girl!

Posey is just a normal dog. Average medium size. Happy. Friendly. A family dog. She was found as a stray at the Kroger parking lot in Crosstown, here in Peachtree City. No signs of abuse, just a little thin, just an everyday dog that seemed to once have had a family, but whose family never came to the shelter to reclaim her as theirs. Unfortunately, this is a story we know too well at the shelter. But do not worry, Posey is not going to let her past get in the way of living her happiest years yet. Posey is around 2, happy to go places, ride cars, go on walks with volunteers. She loves the little kiddy pools the shelter sets as cooling stations for the dogs during summer time! She is unsure of some dogs she passes by, but others she wants to play with and every day she grows more confident! Her fun personality and eagerness to play and enjoy the outdoors make her the perfect dog for a young adopter, active outdoorsy family, or somebody with a yard where she can play and nap and play some more!! Don’t have a pool or kiddy pool??! No worries, she is as happy with a big bucket full of water where she can splash around and get wet.

Posey is treat motivated, loves toys and hanging out with people.

If you are looking for a medium sized companion for your adventures, visit Posey at the Fayette County Animal Shelter, located at 1131 Highway 74 South in Peachtree City. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Posey would love to meet you and be your lake, pool, creek buddy!