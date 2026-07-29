Pet of the Week: Ellie and Buddy, a Handsome Canine Duo!

As a pair of surrendered dogs, we always have to consider if staying together is the best option for the dogs when thinking about their adoption. In this case, we could call them a bonded pair, as they very much look at each other for comfort and reassurance.

When you meet them, Buddy, the shorter black-and-white furry corgi looking one, will welcome you first. Ellie, a little shyer, will observe and join you a minute later. Ellie is a 61 lbs, 3-year-old short coated female. She is mostly white with some black markings beautifully sprinkled here and there. She has the softest ears and good manners on the leash.

Buddy is a shorter ball of fluff. He is 49 lbs and 6 years old. He has a great smile and amazingly soft coat. He is also great on the leash as volunteers have been able to walk them together and they do really well!!! They are sweet to each other and enjoy people’s company and attention. They just need to find a family that can keep them together.

Maybe you are looking for 2 easy, good-looking dogs that already get along and are ready to go home with you!!! If so, stop by the shelter today!!! Nothing would make them happier than being your new dynamic duo!

The Fayette County Animal Shelter, located at 1131 Highway 74 South in Peachtree City. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ellie and Buddy make the perfect pair!