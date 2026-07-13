Business Women of Fayette & Coweta Announce 2026 Connect & Conquer Women’s Conference

The Business Women of Fayette & Coweta (BWFC) has officially opened registration for its premier annual business development and leadership workshop, the 2026 Connect & Conquer Women’s Conference. Scheduled for Friday, August 21, 2026, from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM. The full-day event will take place at Crossroads Church’s Thomas Crossroads location in Newnan.

Centering around this year’s theme, “Wired for Greatness,” the conference is curated specifically for regional professional women, executives, and entrepreneurs seeking to unlock professional breakthroughs, scale operations, and establish sustainable professional boundaries.

Crucially, the annual event operates with a philanthropic mission. All event proceeds will directly benefit ClearWater Academy (CWA), a local institution dedicated to serving students with learning differences, discovering individual strengths, and creating hope for the future.

“This conference represents a powerful intersection of professional advancement and community stewardship,” said organizer, Sara Bordeaux. “We are thrilled to bring together a powerhouse roster of speakers who will equip our attendees to lead with authenticity, while simultaneously funding the vital work being done at ClearWater Academy.”

The 2026 speaker lineup features a diverse mix of national and local powerhouse leaders:

Valerie Alexander (Morning Keynote): Workplace culture consultant and CEO of Speak Happiness, presenting on How to Build High-Performing Teams: The Power of Workplace Happiness.

Workplace culture consultant and CEO of Speak Happiness, presenting on How to Build High-Performing Teams: The Power of Workplace Happiness. Deidre K. Bembry (Afternoon Keynote): Local State Farm agency founder and community advocate, presenting Reimagined Rhythms: Build Success That Honors Your Life & Avoids Burnout.

Local State Farm agency founder and community advocate, presenting Reimagined Rhythms: Build Success That Honors Your Life & Avoids Burnout. Connie Jones, MA, LPC, CPCS: Founder of Arise Counseling & Coaching, leading a workshop on breaking through hidden leadership ceilings.

Founder of Arise Counseling & Coaching, leading a workshop on breaking through hidden leadership ceilings. Ellie White-Stevens: Journalist and Editor-in-Chief of The Citizen, presenting on the professional power of personal storytelling.

Journalist and Editor-in-Chief of The Citizen, presenting on the professional power of personal storytelling. Teresa M. Fitzgerald, WMCP®: Founder of Affinity Planning Partners, leading a strategic session on financial architecture and leveraging earnings.

Founder of Affinity Planning Partners, leading a strategic session on financial architecture and leveraging earnings. Raissa Chandler: Project Manager at Dirt1x, demystifying artificial intelligence and workflows beyond standard chatbots.

In addition to the educational sessions, individual registration includes a light breakfast, networking blocks, catered lunch, professional headshot opportunities, and a 50/50 charity drawing.

Early bird registration is available for $97 through August 1, 2026, after which standard tickets will be available for $120. Corporate sponsorship packages are also available starting at $250. For ticket registration or corporate sponsorship inquiries, community members can visit the official event page at https://bwfcc.org/events/ connect-and-conquer- conference/ or contact Sara Bordeaux at [email protected].

About Business Women of Fayette & Coweta (BWFC):

The Business Women of Fayette & Coweta is a professional networking and development organization dedicated to empowering, supporting, and connecting female leaders and business owners across the Southern Crescent region while driving positive impact in the local community.