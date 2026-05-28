Global Reach, Local Impact: Amazon and Midwest Food Bank Georgia Partner to Deliver Essential Resources to Families in Need

May 26, 2026 – PEACHTREE CITY, GA — Midwest Food Bank Georgia is being featured in Amazon’s new Community First campaign, highlighting the partnership between a global organization and a trusted local nonprofit working together to serve families in need. The campaign video, “How Returns Can Become Resources for Families in Need,” can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/4dqctb9. The video highlights how returned products can be redirected into meaningful community support through Midwest Food Bank’s volunteer-powered distribution network.

As a nonprofit rooted in local communities, Midwest Food Bank says the partnership reflects Amazon’s trust in the organization’s ability to efficiently distribute donated products where they are needed most — from food assistance and hygiene items to disaster relief supplies and household essentials.

“We are humbled by the opportunity to partner with Amazon and grateful for the trust they’ve placed in Midwest Food Bank Georgia’s operations,” said Jeff Carson, Operations Manager at Midwest Food Bank Georgia. “This collaboration allows us to efficiently move products into the hands of nonprofit organizations who can in turn direct them to families who need them most.”

The partnership demonstrates how local nonprofit infrastructure can create significant regional impact when combined with corporate resources and logistical support. Through Midwest Food Bank Georgia’s network of more than 268 nonprofit partners across the Southeast, donated products are quickly distributed and delivered to communities in need.

Upon receiving product, Midwest Food Bank Georgia will strategically distribute these nonfood resources through some of its larger nonprofit partner agencies that have the capacity to handle and distribute high volumes of nonfood items.

“This is about more than product distribution,” said Carson. “It’s about stewardship, efficiency, and making sure resources are used to help people instead of going to waste.”

Midwest Food Bank Georgia serves nonprofit partners across Georgia and the Southeast by providing food and essential resources free of charge to organizations serving individuals and families experiencing food insecurity, poverty, and disaster-related hardship. In 2025 alone, the Georgia Division distributed more than $38 million worth of food and resources through its network of nonprofit partners.

How to Get Involved with Midwest Food Bank Georgia

• Volunteer: Help sort, pack, or distribute food at the Midwest Food Bank Georgia warehouse.

• Donate: Every dollar provides $30 worth of food. Give today at: https://midwestfoodbank.org/georgia/donate-georgia

• Share: Spread the word in your workplace, church, or community network.

About Midwest Food Bank

Midwest Food Bank was founded in 2003 on the Kieser family farm in McLean County, Illinois. Partner nonprofit agencies receive food from MFB at no cost. Today, Midwest Food Bank is one of the largest food bank networks in the United States, operating 10 domestic locations serving 29 states, as well as international locations in East Africa and Haiti.

Midwest Food Bank (MFB) is a private, nonprofit 501(c)(3) charity. As a faith-based organization, its mission is to share the love of Christ by alleviating hunger and malnutrition and providing disaster relief. Its vision is to serve those in need with excellence, providing both physical and spiritual nourishment.

About Midwest Food Bank Georgia

Midwest Food Bank Georgia distributes food to more than 268 nonprofit partners at no cost and provides Family Food Boxes for disaster relief nationwide through a partnership with The Salvation Army. Midwest Food Bank has earned Charity Navigator’s highest 4-star rating for 14 consecutive years, holds a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, is accredited by the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability, and is listed among Forbes’ Top 100 Charities in America.

For more information about Midwest Food Bank Georgia, visit www.midwestfoodbank.org or contact:

Lisa Ivaska

Community Relations Manager

770-486-1103

[email protected]