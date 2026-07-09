Josiah Wood “Joe” Doris, 86

Josiah Wood “Joe” Doris of Fayetteville, Georgia went to Heaven peacefully in his sleep to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, June 29, 2026.

Joe was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 21, 1940. He was raised in East Point, Georgia, where he attended the First Baptist Church, and accepted Christ when he was 12 years old.

He graduated from Russell High School in 1958 where he lettered in both Varsity football and Varsity baseball.

Joe was a graduate of Georgia Tech where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management in 1962. He attended many sporting events at GT over the years, and was a loyal Yellow Jacket! He later earned an MBA from Georgia State University.

Joe worked at Lockheed Martin in various departments and positions for over 33 years. He retired in 1999 as the Transportation Manager.

Joe and his beloved wife, Joy were married 64 1/2 years. They had a wonderful life together raising their three children. They embraced their retirement years spending as much time with their children and seven grandchildren as possible. Papa Joe was a wonderful father and grandfather. He loved going to their sporting events, music concerts & graduations; anything his children and grandchildren were doing, he was there.

Joe was a distinguished trapshooter and a member of the Georgia Trapshooting Association for many years. He & Joy travelled around the United States where he competed in trap shooting competitions. In 2020, he was inducted into the Georgia Trapshooting Association Hall of Fame.

Joe was very active and exercised at the gym consistently since his high school days. He ran the Peachtree Road Race multiple times and was a sportsman who loved hunting and fishing since childhood.

Joe was a devout Christian and a member of several churches throughout his life. He served as Deacon at Colonial Hills Baptist Church. He was currently an active member of Sharpsburg Baptist Church in Sharpsburg, Georgia.

Joe was known for his friendly personality, his funny jokes and stories, nicknames he gave to family and friends, his sharp mind, and for living a life of integrity. He was fair, generous, honest and kind. He never met a stranger, helped his loved ones and friends consistently and lived a life of genuine faith in Christ.

Joe’s family treasures the memories, his love and his legacy of Christianity. His was a life well lived.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Wood and Ruth Jones Doris.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 64 1/2 years, Joy Pierce Doris; his three children, son, Jeff & Gilly Doris; son, Jim & Melanie Doris; and daughter, Julie & Gary Butler. Seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Victoria, Hannah and Zachary Doris and Anna, Michael and Emily Butler; brothers, John Doris (Carol) and Doug Doris (Barbara), his brother-in-law, Parker Pierce (Kim), nieces and nephews and many treasured friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2026 at 11 o’clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sharpsburg Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe’s memory to Sharpsburg Baptist Church.