Fayette Samaritans Seeks Volunteers, Pantry Donations for July

Fayette Samaritans is asking the community to help meet increased summertime needs by donating pantry staples, children’s clothing items, and volunteering to serve local families throughout July.

The nonprofit currently needs volunteers to work in its office, clothes closet, and food pantry. Volunteers commit to one morning each week, serving from 9 a.m. until noon. Fayette Samaritans is also seeking volunteer couriers to pick up donated food once or twice each week.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call the Fayette Samaritans office at 770-719-2707 for more information.

The organization is also requesting donations of food, clothing, and financial contributions to help serve Fayette County residents in need.

The most-needed pantry items for July are:

Hamburger Helper

Canned chicken

Boxed mashed potatoes

Boxed macaroni and cheese

Peanut butter

Canned mixed vegetables

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Toilet paper

Pancake mix

In addition, the Fayette Samaritans Clothes Closet is requesting socks for boys and girls.

Donations may be dropped off at Fayette Samaritans, 126 Hickory Road, Fayetteville. The organization has served Fayette County residents for decades by providing emergency food, clothing, and other assistance to neighbors facing difficult circumstances.

For more information about volunteering or making a donation, call 770-719-2707. Every donated item and every volunteer hour helps Fayette Samaritans continue serving local families throughout the community.