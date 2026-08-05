More Than 700 Residents Unite in Prayer for Every Fayette County School

The Citizen
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More Than 700 Residents Unite in Prayer for Every Fayette County School

The Citizen
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Views 438 | Comments 0

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Before the first school bell rang, 707 people representing 35 churches gathered on all 25 Fayette County school campuses to pray for students, teachers, administrators, staff, and families as the new school year begins.

The annual Campuses Covered event, organized by Open Prayer Spaces, united churches across denominations in a shared commitment to pray for God’s protection, wisdom, peace, and hope over every school in the county. They gathered for an hour on Sunday afternoon across the county. 

“It was amazing to see churches and followers of Jesus come together in such unity to pray for our schools and community,” said Chris Patton, Southside Church Peachtree City Pastor. “What an honor and privilege! I can’t wait to hear the stories of God’s faithfulness that will come from these prayers.”

For many participating churches, the event marks the beginning of an ongoing partnership with local schools. Throughout the year, churches will look for practical ways to encourage and support teachers, students, and families by serving needs identified by each school’s leadership.

“Campuses Covered is about more than one hour of prayer,” said organizers with Open Prayer Spaces. “It’s about building relationships, serving our schools, and helping every student flourish.”

Open Prayer Spaces exists to inspire, equip, and mobilize people to an awakened prayer life marked by compassion and justice. Through initiatives like Campuses Covered, the organization seeks to unite the community in both prayer and meaningful action.

As another school year begins, Campuses Covered stands as a powerful reminder that hundreds of Fayette County residents are committed to lifting up their schools—not only in prayer, but through ongoing support throughout the year.

The Citizen

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