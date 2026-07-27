Community Invited to Unite in Prayer for Every Fayette County School

As students, teachers, and staff prepare to begin a new school year, hundreds of people from across Fayette County will gather for one purpose: to pray.

Open Prayer Spaces, a local expression of the global 24-7 Prayer movement, is inviting the community to participate in the second annual Campuses Covered on Saturday, August 2, from 4:00–5:00 p.m. The initiative will place people in prayer on every public and private school campus throughout Fayette County before the first day of school.

Part of an international, interdenominational movement, Open Prayer Spaces exists to inspire, equip, and mobilize people toward an awakened prayer life marked by compassion and justice. Through persistent prayer and community engagement, the organization seeks to strengthen local churches, serve neighborhoods, and bring hope to the places where people live, work, and learn.

Last year’s Campuses Covered united 675 participants representing more than 25 churches, as every school campus in Fayette County was surrounded in prayer. Organizers hope to see even greater community participation this year.

“As a student pastor, I see firsthand the challenges students face every day—from anxiety and loneliness to the pressure to succeed,” said Nathan Burdette, Student Pastor at Dogwood Church. “Praying on our school campuses is one of the most meaningful ways we can support students, teachers, and families. It’s a reminder that our community is united in believing this generation matters, and we’re asking God to fill every classroom with hope, wisdom, and peace.”

Residents are encouraged to gather at the school campus nearest them as hundreds of people simultaneously pray for students, teachers, administrators, support staff, and families. Participants will pray for wisdom, protection, peace, and hope, asking that every classroom and hallway become a place where learning flourishes and every child feels seen, valued, and encouraged.

Whether you are a parent, educator, student, pastor, or community member, everyone is welcome to take part in this countywide hour of prayer.

For one hour, Fayette County will pause together—standing on 25 campuses with one united hope: that this school year will be marked by safety, opportunity, and God’s blessing for every student and every educator.

For more information email: [email protected]

Website: openprayerspaces.com