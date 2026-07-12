Just Keep Moving And Running Your Race

The 57th running of the world’s largest 10k, Atlanta’s Peachtree Road Race, was full of great moments: 61 of them, as a matter of fact, at least for me.

My goal for my 20th Peachtree was to finish under one hour, but between the heat and the numbers of walkers to maneuver around, I hit 61:36, just seven seconds off last year’s pace. Peachtree organizers warned runners that this summer’s race was not the time to push for a personal record. It was hot.

Nearly 47,000 people ran to celebrate America’s 250th, enjoying the patriotic spirit, the large doses of red, white, and blue, the energy and camaraderie, the various costumes, and bands playing along the way. Crossing the finish line is an accomplishment, no matter your time.

The runners’ ages ranged from 10- to 98-years-old. One nonagenarian not present was Atlanta racing community legend Betty Lindberg, who died June 13 at 101. One year Betty met her daughter at the finish line so she could give her a ride home. As she watched the exhilaration of runners crossing the finish, she thought to herself, “I can do that; that looks like fun.”

The next year at age 63, she ran her first one, proving it’s never too late to start. In 2024, Betty ran her 35th and last, missing only one in between. She always encouraged folks to “just keep moving.”

Thinking about the Peachtree brings Hebrews 12:1 to mind: “Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight and sin which clings so closely, and let us run with endurance the race set before us . . .”

The word “Therefore” points back to Hebrews 11, which defines faith then lists examples of persons who demonstrated faith. We’re reminded that faith is not just defined but lived out in everyday life. Then the writer lists 18 different men and women who exemplified the kind of faith described in 11:1 and 6.

As we ran the Peachtree, large numbers of spectators lined the sidewalks, cheering us on and holding signs with messages like “You can do it!!!” In Hebrews 12, the writer refers to being “surrounded by a great cloud of witnesses.”

These witnesses may be testifying to us as they watch our race. The writer imagines believers on the floor of the arena looking into the stands at row after row of witnesses calling out, “Keep running! Stay the course! You’re almost there!”

These believers look and see a man like Noah who built an ark before the first drop of rain fell. They see Abraham who obeyed God and left everything familiar to him to step into the unknown. These men had flaws, but God used them.

They see Jacob, whom God used, but he was a deceiver. There’s a harlot named Rahab who protected the spies who scouted out the Promised Land. There’s Samson, a man of great strength, and David, a man after God’s own heart, but both men had great weaknesses. Yet, these imperfect individuals kept running their race of faith.

The word “witness” also reminds us those who ran the race before us understand the hardships we’re facing as we run. They are pulling for our success. If they can make it, so can we.

How do we run our race?

First, lay aside every weight. Remove any encumbrance. The Greek athletes ran in nothing or next to nothing so their running would not be hindered. They were the original “streakers.” What is present in your life that might hinder your running?

Second, lay aside every sin that ensnares us. The word “ensnares” refers to a vine that entangles a tree. Take deliberate action to avoid any sin that can disrupt our race.

In the 1984 Summer Olympic games, USA’s Mary Decker was about halfway through the 3000-meter race. She was about to pass a runner and take the lead when she tripped over another runner named Zola Budd and fell to the ground. When interviewed, Decker said, “I was right where I wanted to be until I tripped.” How are you avoiding sin that can trip you up?

Third, run with endurance. This word means “steadfast perseverance.” Even when facing opposition, hardship, or difficulty, refuse to quit. Keep running no matter what! This is the most important race you’ll ever run, so persevere!

Fourth, fix your eyes on Jesus (12:2). He’s our biggest cheerleader.

(David L. Chancey lives in Fayetteville, GA, and serves as transitional pastor at Griffin Church, Griffin, GA).