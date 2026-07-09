Athlete of the Week: LeAnn Austin Reaches the Height of Everest Without Leaving Utah

The Citizen is proud to recognize LeAnn Austin of Peachtree City as this week’s Athlete of the Week after completing one of the country’s most demanding endurance challenges.

Austin successfully finished the 29029 Endurance Challenge at Snowbasin Resort in Utah, an event that requires participants to climb a cumulative 29,029 feet—the equivalent elevation of Mount Everest—within 36 hours. Rather than summiting a single peak, competitors repeatedly hike up and down the mountain until they reach the total elevation gain. Over the course of the challenge, Austin hiked more than 31 miles, making multiple ascents and descents before ultimately reaching the Everest-equivalent elevation. Completing the event required months of physical training, mental toughness, and unwavering determination. Austin’s accomplishment serves as an inspiring reminder that extraordinary goals are achieved one step at a time. The Citizen congratulates her on an incredible athletic achievement and is proud to recognize LeAnn Austin, Climbing, as this week’s Athlete of the Week.

During the summer months, the Citizen is proud to feature exceptional athletes from across our community each week. Whether they’re leading their teams to victory, showing strong character on and off the field, or making steady progress in their sport, these athletes represent the very best within the local community. We celebrate their hard work, dedication, and leadership in individual sports, schools, leagues, and clubs throughout Fayette and Coweta counties.

Open Call for Athlete submissions (until August 1)

If you’d like us to feature your athlete for the week during these summer months, please send a Name, Sport, Picture and at least one Paragraph about the athlete to [email protected]. We’d love to feature the athletes in your camp, family or organization.