ATHLETES OF THE WEEK – week of 6/22/26

During the summer months, the Citizen is proud to feature exceptional athletes from across our community each week. Whether they’re leading their teams to victory, showing strong character on and off the field, or making steady progress in their sport, these athletes represent the very best within the local community. We celebrate their hard work, dedication, and leadership in schools, leagues, and clubs throughout Fayette and Coweta counties.

This week, we’re proud to feature these athletes from the Peachtree City Running Club Summer Track Series:

Week four of the PTCRC Summer Track Classic again produced some great times among the many athletes competing.

In the 800-meter run, Aurora Collins sped to victory with a time of 2:47 winning her heat. She is a 2026 graduate of Whitewater High School where she ran and lettered in Track and Cross Country all four years. Her specialty was the one mile (5:43 PR) and two-mile (12:08 PR). She also played oboe in the band and served as the Math Club President. She plans to attend UGA where she will major in Mechanical Engineering.



Gary Moore (50) was the winner of the one mile with a time of 5:18. Gary works at Rovisys where he is an engineer. He is a Tulane graduate and has lived in PTC since 2012. He and his wife Jenn have two children, Alison, who is a Freshman at Augusta University where she will run Cross Country and Track, and Ian, who is a rising Sophomore at Starr’s Mill where he also runs track and cross country.



The Summer Track Series concludes with the Championships on 23 and 24 June. Come out and see some of the greatest amateur athletes in the region!!

