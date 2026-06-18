Athletes of the Week – June 8, 2026

During the summer months, the Citizen is proud to feature exceptional athletes from across our community each week. Whether they’re leading their teams to victory, showing strong character on and off the field, or making steady progress in their sport, these athletes represent the very best within the local community. We celebrate their hard work, dedication, and leadership in schools, leagues, and clubs throughout Fayette and Coweta counties.

This week, we’re proud to feature these athletes from the Peachtree City Running Club Summer Track Series:

The third week of the PTCRC Summer Track Classic took place under typical summer conditions with temps and humidity both in the 80’s. But that didn’t stop the athletes competing from posting some outstanding performances

In the 100-meter dash, Shawn Mitchell, 14, won his heat decisively against older and more seasoned competitors. This phenom just finished school at Bennett’s Mill Middle School and will be entering Fayette County Hish School as a freshman this fall. He ran the 200, 400, 4×100, and 4×400 at Bennett’s Mill and plans to continue his track contributions in High School. Shawn also likes to play football and in his spare time delivers meals to shut-ins.

In the 1-mile run, Claire Anewalt, 12, was the top female finisher with a Personal Record (PR) of 5:44. She is in the 7 th grade at Booth Middle School. She has been running and competing for the PTC Flash Youth Running Club for four years now. In addition to running, Claire also likes to swim and bike, Thus, she competes in the PTC Youth Triathlon every year.



There is one more regular meet remaining on 17 June and then the Championships on 23 and 24 June. They are free and open to the public. More information can be found at 2026 Summer Track Series – PTCRC .

