Peachtree City Library Art Initiative Announces July-August Featured Exhibit

Brenda Erickson and Logynn Ferrall are the featured artists for July-August Peachtree City Library Art Initiative.

Award winning Local artists and active supporters of the arts in Fayette County, Brenda Erickson and Logynn Ferrall have joined their immeasurable talents to present “Visceral Dimensions” a journey through personal interpretations of reality. The exhibit opens July 3-August 28, 2026. The reception is Saturday July 11, 3-5 at the Peachtree City library. The public is welcomed.

Brenda Erickson a member of the Peachtree City Rotary Club, a founder of the Counterpane Montessori School, the developer of Souns for Literacy, and a gallery artist is addicted to color and texture. She paints, layers, and embeds using old papers then she scratches, digs and sands to create non-objective mixed media art that is intently focused on surfaces and details from the world that have drawn her attention throughout her life. Inspiration comes from brambles, the forest floor, old stone or concrete walls, weathered walkways, decaying structures with only a hint of their story left. Each of Brenda’s works begins as a conversation between the canvas and herself. Erickson has a BA in Art from the University of California in Santa Barbara. Erickson is a gallery artist at Dogwood Gallery.

Logynn Ferrrall creates painted photography bringing imagined realities to life on paper, aluminum, and canvas. Inspired by the inherent realism of the photographic medium, Ferrall uses this to ground the otherworldly phenomena she envisions. Her process involves finding the perfect subject using paint, pencil, and gilding to produce an alternate visual universe. Logynn established the Southern Crescent Studios which is the curator for Art at Enzo Steakhouse and Bar, and the Trilith Guesthouse. Currently, she has artwork on permanent display at Enzo Steakhouse and Bar.

Also displaying art throughout the Peachtree City Library are members of the Fayette Art Society, the Newnan-Coweta Art Association, and the Peachtree City Photography Club.

The Peachtree City Library Art Initiative founded in 2016 by Rebecca Watts, Adult Services Librarian, retired, and Honey Corbin, fine artist is enjoying ten years of supporting over 700 local and regional artists. For information contact [email protected].