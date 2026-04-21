Peachtree City Library Art Initiative Announces May-June Featured Exhibit “Fantastical! Beyond the Third dimension”

The Peachtree City library Art Initiative welcomes Peri Albin and John Parker award winning gallery artists for the May-June 3D featured show ”Fantastical! Beyond the Third Dimension”. Peri and John specialize in sculptural art—Peri using ceramics and John using metal, wood, and found objects.

Peri Albin arrived in Georgia from a circuitous route by way of Massachusetts, California, and Hawaii with her husband of 52 years. Always drawing, painting and sewing, Peri seeking a new creative adventure, took up working with clay. Starting with Sculpey -not real clay -a very different and demanding medium , she purchased her first large kiln and wore it out working exclusively in clay. Arranging separate pieces of ceramics, Peri forms sculptures depicting mythical forest creatures, nature forms and whimsical art.

Peri has exhibited at the Booth Western Art Museum and has been the featured artist at the Downtown Gallery, Cartersville, Georgia.

John Parker a Fayetteville artist working in metal, wood and found objects creates fascinating lighting, spooky arachnid lamps, and imaginative creatures.

His one-of-a-kind sculptures range from strange to surreal and brim with personality. TIKI style carvings, organic shapes with spiritual symbolism invite the viewer to pause and reflect.

The reception is May 16, 3-5 at the Peachtree City Library. The Fayette Art Society, and Newnan-Coweta Art Association selected artists, and Peachtree City Photographers will be displaying throughout the library.

The Peachtree City Library Art Initiative is celebrating ten years of bringing a variety of fine art to the community.