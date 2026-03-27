Night Market PTC Announces 2026 Season Dates

Night Market PTC, Fayette County’s signature open-air market experience, has officially announced its 2026 event dates, continuing its mission to bring community, creativity, and connection to the heart of the region.

The 2026 Night Market season will take place on:

May 8, 2026

July 10, 2026

October 2, 2026

November 6, 2026

Hosted at Drake Field along Lake Peachtree, Night Market PTC has grown into one of the area’s most anticipated community gatherings, regularly welcoming thousands of attendees to experience a curated mix of artisan vendors, food trucks, live music, and local flavor under the lights.

What began as a grassroots effort has evolved into a cornerstone event for the community—one that supports small businesses, creates opportunities for local artists and makers, and offers a space for residents to gather in a way that feels both vibrant and personal.

“This has always been about creating something that feels different—something that brings people together in a meaningful way,” said founder Jason Bass. “It’s exciting to see how much the community has embraced it, and we’re continuing to look for ways to build on that momentum.”

Applications for vendors and sponsors are now open at NightMarketPTC.com, with early interest already building for the upcoming season.

As the 2026 season approaches, organizers encourage residents to mark their calendars, support local vendors, and experience the energy that has made Night Market a standout event in Fayette County.

For more information, vendor applications, or sponsorship opportunities, visit: https://nightmarketllc.com