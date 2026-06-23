Mr. Fuji Improves Score from 18 to 85 on Follow-Up Inspection

Mr. Fuji Japanese Steakhouse in Peachtree City improved its health inspection score from an 18 on June 5 to an 85 on a follow-up inspection conducted June 22, though inspectors still documented several repeat violations.

The restaurant voluntarily closed following the June 5 inspection, which identified numerous critical food safety concerns, including improper food temperatures, cross-contamination risks, handwashing violations, residential pesticides stored near produce, and dozens of live roaches throughout the facility.

During Monday’s follow-up inspection, the restaurant received an 85. Inspectors noted three repeat violations.

The most significant violation involved raw chicken, beef, shrimp, salmon, fish, and soft-shell crab being stored above ready-to-eat foods, sauces, vegetables, and seasonings. Inspectors cited the arrangement as a cross-contamination risk and had employees reorganize the food during the inspection.

Inspectors also found that the restaurant had not posted its most recent inspection report in public view, despite state regulations requiring restaurants to display their latest health score where customers can see it. The violation was marked as a repeat offense. The unposted report was the restaurant’s June 5 inspection, which resulted in a failing score of 18 and a voluntary closure.

In addition, clean plates stored near the rear of the lobby were being stored upright without overhead protection. Inspectors noted that plates should be stored covered or inverted to prevent contamination. That violation was also marked as a repeat offense.

While the June 22 inspection showed significant improvement, the cross-contamination violation involving raw foods stored above ready-to-eat foods was also cited as a repeat violation. Similar storage concerns were among the numerous food safety issues documented during the June 5 inspection.

The original inspection report documented a lengthy list of violations, including employees failing to properly wash their hands after handling raw chicken, food held at unsafe temperatures, improperly cooled rice, missing food safety records for sushi fish, food stored without required date markings, and widespread sanitation concerns. Inspectors also documented dozens of live roaches in food preparation and storage areas, prompting the restaurant’s voluntary closure.

Mr. Fuji previously received a score of 23 during a November 2023 inspection, though inspections conducted between that score and the June 2026 inspection had returned to passing “A” grades.

All inspection scores are reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

This reporting is part of a partnership between The Citizen and Eat Safe Fayette. For up-to-date Fayette County health inspection scores as they happen, visit Eat Safe Fayette’s Facebook page or Instagram @eatsafefayette.