Biscuit Belly Brings Big, Bold Breakfast to Peachtree City

On Saturday at The Avenue, Peachtree City got its first taste of Biscuit Belly — and if early reactions are any indication, it won’t be the last.

The Louisville-based, Southern-inspired breakfast and brunch spot will officially open Tuesday, April 21, but the restaurant was already buzzing during its family-and-friends preview, with close to 200 guests cycling through in just a few hours. The noise level matched the energy: families, couples, and curious locals filling tables, snapping photos, and digging into towering biscuit sandwiches.

“First, can we talk about the food? That’s the best part,” said co-owner Lauren Coulter, laughing as she greeted guests and jumped into line alongside them.

Coulter, who co-founded the concept with her husband, said Biscuit Belly started with a simple idea rooted in their Athens, Georgia upbringing.

“He would often go to the corner store, and they had biscuit counters, and they had really good biscuits,” Coulter said. “So we moved up to Louisville and did a couple of things, but ultimately he was like, ‘Let’s open a biscuit place.’ And I thought, you are insane. People from Georgia like their biscuits. Nobody up here is going to want this.”

She was wrong in the best way for their restaurant.

What started in 2019 has grown quickly. The Peachtree City location marks Biscuit Belly’s 14th, with more on the way.

And while the concept may have been born elsewhere, Coulter said Peachtree City already feels like home.

“I’ve been here all week. Some strangers let me have their golf cart. They were like, ‘You can use it for whatever you need,’” she said. “I delivered biscuits all around. I almost hit two deer on the golf cart path. I told my husband, we need to come back here.”

Big biscuits, bigger personality

At its core, Biscuit Belly is built around what Coulter calls “the Southern-inspired big party biscuit sandwich,” a menu that leans playful, indulgent, and unapologetically over the top.

Fan favorites include the Rockwell and Rockwell Supreme, which is stacked with fried chicken, gravy, egg, and bacon, along with options like the “Fire in Your Belly,” featuring Nashville hot mayo and house pickles, and the “G.O.A.T.,” pairing fried chicken with sweet pepper jelly and goat cheese.

The menu stretches beyond sandwiches, too, with everything from pancake stacks and omelets to wraps, salads, and sides like cheesy grits and loaded breakfast tots. For those looking to share, the “For the Table” section invites groups to dig in together, especially over plates like fried green tomatoes with pimento cheese or the restaurant’s signature Bonuts.

Those Bonuts, biscuit donut holes tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with bourbon cream cheese icing, quickly became a crowd favorite.

“They’re like food truck food,” one guest said between bites.

Built by bakers, powered by biscuits

Behind the scenes, the scale of Biscuit Belly’s operation becomes clear.

TJ Fiorino, one of the restaurant’s bakers, said the team is producing biscuits at a pace most diners never see.

“I did 45 pounds of dough today,” Fiorino said. “That’s probably about 630 biscuits just today, and tomorrow is going to be busier.”

Fiorino, who grew up in Peachtree City and now lives in Fayetteville, said baking has been a constant in his life.

“Most of my jobs since I was 17 were in the food industry, some sort of baking,” he said. “I absolutely love my job.”

A place for people, not just plates

While the food is clearly the draw, the atmosphere may be just as important to Biscuit Belly’s identity.

The space is bright, energetic, and intentionally a little loud, the kind of place where families can settle in without worrying about keeping voices down.

Marketing manager Madelaine Reis said the soft opening was designed to help staff prepare for that kind of steady traffic.

“We had close to 200 people come in, about 80 different groups,” Reis said. “It gives us a really good trial run to see how the team communicates, make sure we have enough product, and get a feel for what items might be more popular.”

The restaurant is also leaning into customer experience beyond the table, with a loyalty program that rewards repeat visits and starts with a free order of Bonuts just for signing up.

“We love a surprise and delight,” Reis said.

A foodie’s approval

Among the early visitors was Peachtree City Councilman Clint Holland, who described himself as a longtime fan of good food.

“My most favorite was a classic Hot Brown from Louisville, Kentucky,” Holland said. “They followed the actual old-school recipe for it. It was wonderful. I enjoyed it.”

He did not leave anything behind.

“I ate everything. Even scraped the plate,” he added.

Finding its place in The Avenue

Biscuit Belly takes over a familiar breakfast location at The Avenue, a spot that has seen multiple morning concepts over the years. With its bold branding, expansive menu, and high-energy approach, this version feels distinct.

From turquoise “shimmer walls” designed for photos to custom bathroom wallpaper filled with playful icons, the space leans into personality at every turn.

“My husband’s very design-oriented, and at every location he does something unique,” Coulter said. “He’s always thinking about how it could be better.”

Come hungry

If there is one takeaway from the soft opening, it is this: come hungry.

Portions are generous, flavors are bold, and the menu offers enough variety to reward repeat visits, whether you are there for a stacked biscuit sandwich, a lighter brunch option, or just coffee and something sweet.

And if you need a place to start, there are the Bonuts, warm, sugary, and just indulgent enough to feel like a treat worth sharing or not.

Biscuit Belly will be open to the public on Tuesday, April 21, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant will host its grand opening Friday, April 24, with free drip coffee, giveaways, and the opportunity to win free Biscuit Belly for a year.

By the time guests filtered out Saturday, the verdict seemed clear.

This is not just another breakfast spot.

And if you stay long enough, you just might leave with a Biscuit Belly.