Diamond Dogs: Moseley molds better ballplayers, people

Starr’s Mill High baseball coach Brent Moseley built the program from the ground up into a perennial contender.

Moseley is a hometown boy who never left. He grew up in Peachtree City and went to all local schools. His family loved sports, especially baseball. His dad played at Georgia Tech, and Brent played collegiately at Jacksonville State.

“It’s really all I’ve known. All I’ve really ever wanted to do,” Moseley said of his connection to sports.

Playing on multiple teams at McIntosh High, he competed for coaches like Sam Riddle, Joe Brasfield, and James Cobb that helped set his path in life.

“They were very influential on me, and I just knew I wanted to stay in sports in some way, and this was a great way to do it,” he said.

He found his longterm home at Starr’s Mill High, coaching on the football staff and launching the baseball program as head coach. He just finished his 29th year with the Panthers.

“It’s just an incredible place, and it has been since it opened,” he said. “It’s the people that work here. The teachers and the administration have always been great. Parental support is amazing. I can’t imagine working anywhere else.”

The Panthers have consistently been one of the state’s winningest baseball teams, piling up playoff victories and region championships, but the ultimate win eluded them for many years. They finally broke through, winning their first state championship in 2021, then taking the title again in 2024.

“To me, it was almost a relief because that was the one thing I was missing in my career, and then we did it again a couple years later. How lucky am I to be able to do this every day?,” he said.

Adding to the joy of winning the trophy for the first time was the location. It was played at Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves. The team took in the massive differences of playing in a big league stadium for the first time and channeled the energy, sweeping Loganville in two games.

“What an incredible experience, especially for the kids,” he remembered. “The kids were just in awe. It was so much fun.”

Whether teaching PE or coaching sports, Moseley sets the tone. He stresses the importance of being on time and doing the work to get the job done right.

“I want them to be better people when they leave. I want to set an example for them at all times,” he said. “I want to represent this community the way it should be represented, and hopefully the kids see that from me, and hopefully it makes them a better person.”