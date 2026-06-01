Award-Winning Senior Living Brand Comes To Fayetteville, GA

FAYETTEVILLE, Georgia – Village Park Senior Living, an award-winning senior living brand based in Atlanta, Georgia, expands its family of communities with Village Park Fayetteville, an Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care community in Fayetteville, GA. Seated on 23 acres off West Lanier Ave, the 167-apartment community welcomes seniors and families who seek an active, independent, and vibrant community life.

“When you walk through our doors, you’ll find that every detail, from the activities and enrichment to the daily care, reflects the standard of living that has made Village Park a name seniors trust. We are honored to bring that experience to our families in Fayetteville,” says Joshua Peterson, President of Galerie Management.

To promote active lifestyles and social lives, the community offers a wealth of amenities and experiences. An outdoor swimming pool and walking paths make the perfect escape for active afternoons while indoor amenities like art studios, theaters, and restaurants create spaces for social gatherings and creative ventures.

The entire campus is centered around wellness. On-site physical therapy and fitness studios keep residents healthy and active. As a licensed assisted living and memory care community, Village Park’s concierge-style personal care services support daily tasks and provide medication management. At Village Park, personal care is delivered with grace and hospitality. Associate staff receive industry-leading care and service training developed in collaboration with hospitality giant Forbes Travel Guide to bring the same standard of service found in the world’s finest hotels.

“Every experience in our communities — from the restaurants to the personal care — is driven by a culture of hospitality. A brand is much more than a name. It’s a promise. And our promise with Village Park Fayetteville is to deliver incredible experiences for our residents and guests,” says John Cashion, Corporate Director of Hospitality.

To learn more about Village Park Fayetteville or to schedule a personal tour, please visit villageparkfayetteville.com.

Galerie Living is the team behind the award-winning Village Park Senior Living and Corso Residences brands.