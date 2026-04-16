New Luxury Community Eva Gardens Debuts This Weekend in Fayetteville

A new luxury home community is set to debut in south Fayetteville this weekend, offering estate-sized lots, customizable floor plans, and a high-end building experience for buyers seeking both space and personalization.

Eva Gardens, located off Old Senoia Road near Redwine Road in unincorporated Fayette County, will officially launch Saturday with a community event designed to introduce the development to local residents and prospective buyers.

A different approach to new construction

The 35-home community is designed to bridge the gap between traditional subdivisions and fully custom builds, according to lead agent Payton Peoples.

“It’s a limited new construction community, and really, what we wanted to do is design it for buyers who wanted space, privacy, and to make customizations,” Peoples said. She indicated that her floor options allow luxury seekers to avoid the hassle of a complete custom build, “because that is extremely overwhelming for the general consumer.”

Homes will sit on one- to two-acre lots, with square footage starting around 3,000 square feet and pricing beginning at approximately $1.2 million. Eight of the homesites are lakeside lots, backing up to the water behind the property.

Buyers can choose from six base floor plans, including three ranch options and three two-story designs, all of which can be customized.

“When we’re talking about real estate, ranches with basements are very difficult and hard to come by,” Peoples said. “So that’s the number one thing that people request, and we’re in a position where we can make those things happen.”

The neighborhood is zoned for Sara Harp Minter Elementary, Whitewater Middle, and Whitewater High School in Fayette County Schools, a combination expected to draw strong interest from buyers in the area.

High-end features as the standard

Eva Gardens is being built by custom home builders Jeff Lammes of Lammes Construction Group and John Mendez, bringing together years of residential construction experience in Fayette and Coweta counties.

Unlike many developments, Peoples said the homes are being designed with luxury features included from the start.

“It’s nothing we’re doing is like your traditional builder grade,” she said. “When we talk about standard features, we’re taking everything to the next level.”

Those features include natural gas lanterns at front entries, tongue-and-groove patio ceilings, high-end appliance packages such as Wolf ranges, and three-car garages in every plan.

One home currently under construction—Lot 3—will serve as a showcase for prospective buyers. Peoples said Mendez is building a luxury home that’s been carefully designed by the developer’s family, initially planned as a personal home which reflects the level of care going into the project.

“It will be available to the market. It features customized cabinetry, high end HVAC systems and luxury specific touches throughout. Every detail has been planned and thought through.”

That home is expected to be priced around $1.65 million and includes a split-bedroom layout, a dedicated office, a spa-style primary suite, and a sauna with access to a planned outdoor pool area.

A familiar face in local real estate

Eva Gardens is also being introduced to the market by a Realtor with deep local ties. Payton Peoples, who was born and raised in Peachtree City, has built a strong following through her marketing of local real estate and new construction communities.

She said her work representing builders began after a social media video about another local development drew widespread attention, eventually leading to partnerships with builders on new projects.

“We just try to do a really good job of staying in front of the community,” Peoples said. “I have built a really strong social media platform, and I like to say a decent reputation within the community.”

She added that her approach is less about hard selling and more about helping local residents stay informed.

Grand opening event set for Saturday

To mark the official launch, Eva Gardens will host a community event Saturday, April 18 from 2 p.m.-5 p.m., inviting residents to tour the property and meet the team behind the project.

Guests will be able to walk through the home under construction, view design boards showing the finished vision, and speak directly with builders, agents, lenders, and closing attorneys.

The event will also feature live music, the Loaded Taco Truck, drinks from Tippy Tap Co., and complimentary 15-minute massages.

“We tried to think of all the luxury things to have people come and experience,” Peoples said.

Built for privacy, not shared amenities

Unlike many large subdivisions, Eva Gardens will not include a community pool or clubhouse. Instead, the focus is on private, estate-style living, with room for homeowners to create that experience on their own property.

“At that price point, most people want their own pool in their backyard,” Peoples said.

The neighborhood will include sidewalks, decorative lighting at the entrance, and access to a lake area suitable for fishing and outdoor recreation.

A long time coming

The launch marks the culmination of a two-year process that included land development, planning, and permitting.

“We thought it was really important to introduce this neighborhood to the community and say, ‘We are here. We are building. We are open for business,’” Peoples said.

With Fayette County continuing to draw families and higher-end buyers, developers believe the timing is right for a community offering both luxury finishes and customization.

“We’re absolutely inviting the whole community to come out and check it out,” Peoples said. “But at the end of the day, the goal is to get people interested to want to build and call this place home.”

Learn more

For more information, event details, and available homesites, visit evagardenscustomhomes.com or view the event page at evagardenscustomhomes.com/the-debut.

Follow along on social media:

Facebook: facebook.com/evagardenscustomhomes

Instagram: instagram.com/evagardenscustomhomes

To schedule a consultation or learn more about building in Eva Gardens, contact:

Lead Agent Payton Peoples

[email protected]

404-909-9951

Co-listing Agent Joanna Sherer

[email protected]

678-372-2460